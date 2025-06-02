Illness has struck some BIZminton this round, but teams have filled the gaps.

BADMINTON

Winter bugs have tested the resources of teams to find replacement players in BIZminton 2025, Gisborne’s business house badminton league.

So far, they have been resourceful in filling the gaps.

Riversun Racquets won on countback again, after drawing 3-3 on matches in the tie with Sweaty Newbies.

Ballerina Cappuccinos, a team of juniors, continue to show big improvements in their game play; thinking about their shots and setting up winners rather than trying to get a winner off every shot.