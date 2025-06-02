After a bye last week, Versatile Pinoy continued their winning form. They beat BIZminton 2024 winners, We R Family.
It was great to see Brendan South back on the badminton courts, filling in this week.
The final night of BIZminton 2025 will be Thursday this week. Results will be available two weeks later.
Results from last Thursday
Social grade: Riversun Racquets defeated Sweaty Newbies, 3 matches all, 189 points to 146; Ballerina Cappuccinos def Versatile Social, 6-0; GDC Good Guys def Smashers Slammers, 5-1; Sweaty Newbies def Smashers, 4-2.
Competitive grade: Kents def MakeShiftTeam, 5-1; Versatile Pinoy def We R Family, 4-2. RSL51s had a bye.
Draw for final night, Thursday, June 5
6pm: Court 1, GDC Good Guys v Slammers; C2, Ballerina Cappuccinos v Sweaty Newbies; C3, Riversun Racquets v Versatile Social; C4, Smashers v Leaches.
7.15pm: C1, Kents v Versatile Pinoy; C2, MakeShiftTeam v RSL51s. We R Family have a bye.
Duty team (to sweep the courts and tidy upstairs at the end of the night): All teams in the last round.
Inquiries to Linda White.