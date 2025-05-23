United player-coach Josh Adams has injury concerns with his squad, so Thistle could be regarded as favourites.

Even without the injuries, the presence of the league’s top goalscorer in the Jags’ line-up should count for something.

Jimmy Somerton has scored 24 goals in seven games.

Thistle coach Tam Cramer still has central midfielder Federico Suarez out injured, but utility player Nick Land and centre back Junior Jimmy have recovered from their injuries.

“We know what to expect from United and I’m sure they know what to expect from us,” Cramer said.

“I’m from Glasgow, so I know what football rivalry is like, but I’m not as partisan about it as people from Gisborne are.

“It should be a good game between teams of different styles. It’s good for the boys ... they’ve looked good in training.”

United’s Adams is being cagey about the extent of his side’s injury problems, but says recent additions to the squad and the return of goalkeeper Andy McIntosh have come at the right time.

Whatever the outcome, the teams have another crack at each other on July 26 at Harry Barker Reserve – United’s home game.

HSOB Boys’ High coach Garrett Blair says his side will be without midfielder Euan Cramer, who has a break in the growth plate of his right foot.

“He doesn’t need surgery but will be sidelined for probably five to six weeks,” Blair said.

Anton Larkins, who hit his head on the ground when challenged while scoring the Boys’ High goal in the 3-1 loss to Western Rangers last Saturday, was found to have delayed concussion, Blair said.

“He will be subject to a 21-day stand-down period, so won’t be available for at least three weeks.”

On the credit side, central defender Kauri Holmes returns to the squad, and holding midfielder Nathaniel Fearnley and striker Jonah King have been added to it.

With centre back Kaden Manderson, left back Kyran Lasenby and midfielders Xavier Priestley-Mennie and Matt Hills now fully fit, Blair is confident Boys’ High have the potential to do well against Taradale tomorrowy and against Hastings Boys’ High in an interschool game on the same ground at the same time on Monday.