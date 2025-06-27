Casey got the better of Rickard in their semifinal, collecting four points in the 11th end en route to a 12-10 victory.

Dylan Foster (left) defeated Jay Casey 9-7 in the Poverty Bay East Coast Indoor Bowls Centre final of the Henselite Open Singles and will go on to contest the zone playoffs.

Foster had an impressive 13-5 win over Shanks and carried his top form into a closely fought final, which he won 9-7.

He will represent PBEC in the Henselite zone final in Whakatāne later this month.

Twenty players contested the Friday Night Singles competition.

The format was four preliminary rounds over nine ends with post-qualifying rounds condensed to just three ends.

Seven bowlers qualified for the knockout stages.

Sean Haskins received a bye into the quarter-final.

Matthew Foster made short work of Marise Raklander, winning 6-0 after two ends.

Adam Rickard pipped Malcolm Trowell 3-2, and Alex Reed edged Dylan Foster 3-2.

Friday Night Singles winner Sean Haskins (left) and runner-up Alex Reed.

In the semifinals, Haskins got past Matthew Foster 2-1, and Reed outgunned Adam Rickard 6-0.

Haskins defeated Reed 2-1 in the final.

The Robieson Fours was played on Saturday. Nine teams competed, with six qualifying for the post-section.

In the semifinals, Reed and Matthew, Dylan and Mike Foster played Setter, Margurrite Gerrand, Louise Waugh and Kaye Easton.

Both teams scored on alternate ends, but Reed’s crew secured more points on their ends to win 15-8.

It was a similar case in the other semi, where siblings Nathan and Zoe Trowell, father Malcolm and Karyn Foster overcame Andrew, Adam and Rachael Rickard and Bryan Pulley 14-7.

The final was close. Trowell’s four led 6-5 after seven ends and scored again on the last two ends for an 8-5 victory.

This win earned Nathan a gold star for his 25th centre title.

Malcolm has 45 centre crowns, Zoe two, and it was the first for Foster.

Having won indoor bowls singles titles earlier in the weekend, Sean Haskins (left) and Dylan Foster combined forces to win the Clarke Schollum Pairs.

The Clarke Schollum Pairs were contested on Sunday. Thirteen teams were in the preliminary rounds, with seven advancing to post-qualifying.

David Lynn and Raklander drew the bye in the quarter-finals; Warren Gibb and Lois Lamont downed Nathan and Kayla Trowell 8-5; Reed and Matthew Foster had a decisive 14-2 win over Malcolm and Zoe Trowell, including the maximum six points on end four; Dylan Foster and Haskins comfortably beat Adam and Rachael Rickard 10-4.

Lynn and Raklander pipped Gibb and Lamont by the narrowest of margins, 8-7, in the semis. A measure was required to determine the shot bowl in the last end.

The other semi was equally close. It was tied 8-8 after eight ends before Dylan Foster and Haskins got home 9-8 over Reed and Matthew Foster - Reed’s final bowl just missing taking the shot.

In the final, Dylan Foster and Haskins started strongly to be 5-0 up after two ends.

Lynn and Raklander recovered to close it to 5-4 after four, but struggled in the last few ends. Foster and Haskins won 12-5 after Lynn killed the kitty on the eighth end.

The two wins for the weekend brought Dylan Foster’s centre title tally to 24 and Haskins’ to four.