Four Poverty Bay East centre titles were decided in a holiday weekend bonanza of indoor bowls at Waerenga-a-Hika Hall that included players from Auckland and Bay of Plenty.
Two Southpac-sponsored singles events were contested on Matariki Friday.
First up was the Henselite Open Singles, featuring a strong field of18 bowlers.
From four preliminary rounds of 12 ends, seven players qualified for post-section play.
In the quarter-finals, Jay Casey beat Keith Setter 14-9, Dylan Foster beat older brother Matthew 13-10, and Leighton Shanks edged Andrew Rickard 12-11. They advanced to the last four, alongside Rachael Rickard, who had the bye.
David Lynn and Raklander drew the bye in the quarter-finals; Warren Gibb and Lois Lamont downed Nathan and Kayla Trowell 8-5; Reed and Matthew Foster had a decisive 14-2 win over Malcolm and Zoe Trowell, including the maximum six points on end four; Dylan Foster and Haskins comfortably beat Adam and Rachael Rickard 10-4.
Lynn and Raklander pipped Gibb and Lamont by the narrowest of margins, 8-7, in the semis. A measure was required to determine the shot bowl in the last end.
The other semi was equally close. It was tied 8-8 after eight ends before Dylan Foster and Haskins got home 9-8 over Reed and Matthew Foster - Reed’s final bowl just missing taking the shot.
In the final, Dylan Foster and Haskins started strongly to be 5-0 up after two ends.
Lynn and Raklander recovered to close it to 5-4 after four, but struggled in the last few ends. Foster and Haskins won 12-5 after Lynn killed the kitty on the eighth end.
The two wins for the weekend brought Dylan Foster’s centre title tally to 24 and Haskins’ to four.