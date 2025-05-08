Tournament runners-up were the team of Jay, Quaylahn and Jaykwan Casey and Pauline Stone.

Jay Casey‘s team won their final game, while Andrew Rickard’s team lost their last game.

This left both teams with three wins, and the Casey combination won a countback of ends won, 24-19.

Third were last year’s winners, skipped by Andrew Rickard.

It was the first centre title for Zoe Trowell, the 20th for Matthew Foster, the 21st for Dylan Foster and the 12th for Kayla Trowell.

The Fosters and Trowells will travel to Whakatāne in July to contest the zone final against teams from Bay of Plenty, Thames Valley, Waikato and Tauranga.

It will be a busy weekend for Matthew Foster, who will also represent Poverty Bay in the mixed pairs zone final with his grandmother Kaye Easton.

A 16-member Poverty Bay-East Coast representative team are in Napier for the Gribble Rosebowl tournament against Hawke’s Bay, Bay of Plenty and Tauranga.

Two junior members, Zoe Trowell and Jaykwan Casey, will make their debut in the senior representative squad, while Leighton Shanks returns to the representative team after a hiatus from the game of several years.

Team members are Matthew Foster, Dylan Foster, Kayla Trowell, Leighton Shanks, Keith Setter, Malcolm Trowell, Mike Foster, Zoe Trowell, David Lynn, Jay Casey, Doc Tipene, Jaykwan Casey, Warren Gibb, Bryan Pulley, Lois Lamont, Tina Smith and manager Kaye Easton.