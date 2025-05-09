She acknowledges the talent, flair, athleticism, heart that can’t be taught and natural instinct for the game players in the region possess. She sees a big part of the coaching and management team’s job as being to connect those attributes with learning and knowledge.

“Ngati Porou wāhine are strong-minded, proud, hold themselves in a certain way,” she said.

Ngata-Aerengamate has Ngati Porou ancestry on her mother’s side of the family and Cook Islands heritage on her father’s side. She was born in Henderson.

“My philosophy is to be make sure everyone in our environment is authentic because all of the players have a special skill and are in a place where they can do their best.

“I want to value people on and off the field. Ted [2011 World Cup-winning head coach Sir Graham Henry] said that “men play well to feel good, women have to feel good to play well”, and how people make you feel is important.

“Our coaching and leadership group wants to build a rapport and trust with the players - learn the people first.”

NPEC union immediate past president Campbell Dewes, principal of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kawakawa Mai Tawhiti, spoke of Ngata-Aerengamate’s quality as a down-to-earth role model and mentor to young people on a day-to-day basis.

“A person of her calibre, experience and achievement - we’re delighted that she’s come home. Her family’s been heavily involved with the performing arts, so she’s bilingual, a natural fit with the culture of Ngati Porou. We’re very fortunate to have someone with her character leading Hamoterangi.”

Ngata-Aerengamate, who is living in Te Araroa and working fulltime for the union, is establishing networks while also coaching and fostering participation in schools through Rippa Rugby, Fast 5 and 7s tournaments.

She is also playing for Tokararangi this season.

“My vision and hope for our team are even representation from each of our five clubs - Hikurangi, Tokararangi, Tihirau Victory Club, Waiapu and Ruatōria City.

“We want the knowledge going back into the clubs. This year is about planting seeds, getting buy-in, to help our people progress from being club players to provincial players, and as they come into our environment, year by year, we’ll push that.

“I’m looking forward to working with our union, management, leadership group and players to come up with what works best for us to reach the pinnacle of success in rugby for our iwi.”