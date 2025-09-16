Aislynn Mahi-Richards, who won the sand arena event for ponies with Hololio Sparkling Rose in Gisborne Pony Club's winter series, is pictured with series sponsor Kirsty Mackintosh. Photo / Eminent Photography

Aislynn Mahi-Richards, who won the sand arena event for ponies with Hololio Sparkling Rose in Gisborne Pony Club's winter series, is pictured with series sponsor Kirsty Mackintosh. Photo / Eminent Photography

Gisborne Pony Club members wrapped up their annual winter series last month with the final day of competition.

This year, the format was refreshed with the addition of a dressage day – run by the Gisborne Dressage Group – alongside the traditional show jumping (in May), show hunter (early June) and hunter jumping (late June).

Megan Kanz, riding Solmization, won the indoor arena event for horses in Gisborne Pony Club's winter series. They are pictured with series sponsor Kirsty Mackintosh. Photo / Eminent Photography

Competitors were in two divisions. The less experienced riders and horses were in the outside sand arena competing from cross poles to 70cm. The more experienced were in the Riding for the Disabled indoor arena, starting at 70cm and with 1.05m as their maximum height.

Megan Kanz, riding Solmization, won the indoor division for horses, while Ruby Carr (Ace) won the indoor event for ponies.