Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Dressage added to Gisborne Pony Club’s winter series

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Aislynn Mahi-Richards, who won the sand arena event for ponies with Hololio Sparkling Rose in Gisborne Pony Club's winter series, is pictured with series sponsor Kirsty Mackintosh. Photo / Eminent Photography

Aislynn Mahi-Richards, who won the sand arena event for ponies with Hololio Sparkling Rose in Gisborne Pony Club's winter series, is pictured with series sponsor Kirsty Mackintosh. Photo / Eminent Photography

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne Pony Club members wrapped up their annual winter series last month with the final day of competition.

This year, the format was refreshed with the addition of a dressage day – run by the Gisborne Dressage Group – alongside the traditional show jumping (in May), show hunter (early

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save