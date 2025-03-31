Taradale played with plenty of heart against Thistle, but the Jags had too much guile and firepower.

Thistle led 1-0 at halftime after Argentinian left-sided midfielder Carlos Guerre and central midfielder Cory Thomson figured in a buildup that left Travis White with a close-range finish.

White and right midfielder Alex Shanks went close on other occasions.

Taradale equalised in the 65th minute. Thomson was dispossessed 30 metres out, the ball broke clear and midfielder Logan Hutchinson shot just as he collided with Thistle keeper Mark Baple. The ball rebounded off the far post to onrushing midfielder Oskar Sherratt, who made no mistake.

In the 76th minute, Jimmy Somerton clipped a shot from the right that hit the junction of the far post and crossbar and bounced down to Shanks, who bundled it across the line for 2-1.

Ten minutes later, Dan Robinson, who had come on for Guerre, fed Somerton the ball to the left of the penalty spot. Somerton twisted to create space for a left-foot shot that screwed in at the far post.

A minute from time, centre back Nick Land met an inswinging corner from White at the near post to head in for 4-1.

Thistle were solid at the back. Baple was safe, Daniel Venema and Land covered each other well in the middle, left back Oliver Aldridge hits a nice ball and Kuba Jerabek still gets stuck in at right back.

Argentinian central midfielder Federico Suarez was outstanding in the middle of the park, eager to get into the game, capable on the ball and creative in his use of it. White threatened going forward and Thomson played with an assurance beyond his years.

Up front, Somerton worked hard to get clear of his markers, while Guerre and Shanks probed for openings.

For Taradale, centre back Shane Atkins, right back Josh Abel and striker Benji Foote were outstanding.

Taradale coach Matt Single was pleased with the effort of his young squad, who had lost a couple of players to injury during the week.

Thistle coach Tam Cramer said the Jags made it harder than it needed to be, but they dominated. Early on they had looked for the “million-dollar pass” too often, but once they settled down, the scoreline eventually reflected the nature of the match.

The match was well-controlled by referee Gordon Willliamson.

Western Rangers gave United a fright 14 minutes in when midfielder Ollie Keith broke clear and slipped the ball past goalkeeper Seth Piper.

Piper, heading to Australia to take up a job as a boilermaker, was making a farewell appearance for United.

His place is expected to go to Andy McIntosh, who came on late as an outfield substitute.

Rangers led at halftime, but United always looked likely. At set pieces, centre back Ryan Anderson and midfielders Dane Thompson and Dan Torrie threatened to overwhelm their markers. Rangers did well to keep them at bay.

United player-coach Josh Adams, who turned 26 on Saturday, hit a first-half penalty over the bar but combined well with elder brother Corey when the latter moved forward in the second half.

United equalised in the 58th minute when Corey Adams contested a clearing kick from Piper and broke away from the defence to guide the ball home.

Four minutes later, Corey Adams fed Campbell Hall wide on the right and his first-time shot rebounded off the keeper to Torrie, who knocked it in for 2-1.

United’s best in a sound all-round performance were Piper, defenders Kieran Venema and Kieran Higham, midfielders Aaron Graham and Malcolm Marfell, and Corey Adams and Hall going forward.

Rangers coach Graeme Davidson said they knew it would be hard to pick up points off United in Gisborne, and all other teams would find that out, too.

United coach Josh Adams said his side’s lack of pre-season game time had shown but the win was a positive start and they would work on any kinks at training.

Referee Chris Niven kept a firm grip on proceedings.

Boys’ High coach Garrett Blair said his side responded well after conceding two early goals.

Gavin Derr scored with a left-footed inswinger direct from a right-wing corner in the 13th minute.

Six minutes later, Euan Cramer swung a right-wing corner into the goalmouth, where it was cleared only as far as centre back James Talbot, who sidefooted the ball into the roof of the net.

Napier went ahead again just before halftime and Gisborne equalised in the 50th. The ball went to Derr wide on the left. He played it in behind the defence to striker Jacob Adams, who calmly played the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs into the goal.

Boys’ High made changes as players felt the pace of the game, and the disruption contributed to Napier’s late surge.

Standout performances came from Aiden Armstrong in goal, right back Shai Avni, centre back Talbot (who usually plays in midfield), midfielder Matt Hills, and strikers Derr and Adams.