“It was a special season with a special and talented group of players,” team coach Matt Harvey said.

The first round of the league tested them, he said.

Thistle’s travelling team in the Eastern Premiership struggled for numbers early on, and Athletic – the club’s reserve team – provided reinforcements.

“Credit goes to the spine of the team – Nico Turez, Mohammed Ali, Tommy Peterson, Daniel Robinson, Shehab Altour, Anton Merkushev, Nico Sannivego, Teweia Butibara, George Ure (14 years old at the time), Cory Land (14), Leo Starck (16) and Kobe Donnelly (14),” Harvey said.

“These players formed the basis and spine of Gisborne Thistle Athletic Bobcats week in and week out, creating and maintaining the culture of a positive and talented group of players.

“The squad was selected from a true United Nations player list – players from Kiribati, Argentina, Jersey [UK], Jordan, Russia, Italy, Holland, Nigeria and New Zealand.”

Team captain Dan Robinson had led from the front and was at his best in a box-to-box midfield role, but also delivered man-of-the-match performances in goal, at centre back and in defensive midfield to inspire all around him, Harvey said.

The outstanding contribution of backpacking Argentinian Nico Turez in goal was recognised when the players put in money to fly him back from Auckland for the Bailey Cup final, in which he gave a “fantastic performance” in a hard-fought 2-1 loss.

Centreback Mohammed Ali played every minute of every game, Harvey said.

He was the rock at the back and inspired the team with his stout defending, which he combined with flair and bravery.

Central defensive midfielder Tommy Peterson had a great temperament and did the hard work in the team’s engine room. He showed flair on the ball, and his physicality made Thistle Athletic tough to beat. He combined well with Robinson, and wide and forward players benefited from his astute passing.

The young players in the squad contributed as they learned throughout the season, Harvey said.

Their improvement had a flow-on effect – Thistle also won the second division of the under-15 Central Development League.

George Ure, Cory Land, Leo Starck and Kobe Donnelly “were by no means bit-part players”.

Ure captured the team’s golden boot award by scoring regularly, often at crucial times; Land, the son of Thistle stalwart Nick, showed that he, too, was a reliable and consistently well-performed player; Starck’s play had a touch of class, with a physical, competitive edge; and Donnelly established himself as a player to watch.

Other youngsters to feature included Charlie Harvey, Aiden Norris and Leroy Hill.

Josh Charles played rugby before he joined the team. Brought in as a goalkeeper, he finished the season as starting left back. He excelled in the air and was hard to get past.

Striker Anton Merkushev contributed with goals, and improved fitness and performance throughout the season; midfielder Shehab Altour’s never-say-die mentality created belief that the team could earn the club’s first local Division 1 title since 2016; and striker Nico Sannevigo’s touch, technique and deft movement gave the squad another dimension after he returned from injury.

Tinei Chari joined the team from Wainui Sharks just before the transfer deadline, and his passing range and calmness on the ball were especially evident as he inspired his new teammates to victory over his former club.

Long-term seasonal workers Teweia Butibara and Roreti Kaoma, from Kiribati, were consistent contributors, Harvey said.

They played every game that work commitments allowed, but had to return to Kiribati before the Bailey Cup final.

Harvey also gave credit to overseas visitors Nico Gomez, Cesar Fogante and Matti De Leon, who brought their passion, skill and enthusiasm to the team before having to continue their travels.

Gisborne Thistle Athletic Bobcats squad members: Mark Baple, Breeze Parsons, Josh Charles, Nico Turez, Cory Land, Charlie Harvey, Brad Hill, Roreti Kaoma, Mohammed Ali, Aiden Norris, Kobe Donnelly, Tommy Peterson, Tinei Chari, Daniel Robinson, Shehab Altour, Leo Starck, Teweia Butibara, George Ure, David Ure, Alex Shanks, Anton Merkushev, Nico Gomez, Nico Sannevigo, Sief Altoor, Cesar Fogante, Matti De Leon and Junior Jimmy.