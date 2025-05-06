Gisborne Boys' High First XV captain James McKay scored three tries in his side's 60-5 defeat of Manukura High at their Rectory stronghold in Gisborne on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard
They hurled the monkey off their backs.
The Mark Jefferson-coached, James McKay-captained Gisborne Boys’ High School First XV played sensational rugby to score 10 tries in a 60-5 win against Manukura School here on Saturday.
A team who had been pipped 27-26 by Lindisfarne College, lost 38-17 to Napier BHS and came withing five points of Kelston BHS and a converted try of Feilding High chose game five of their season to fire their engines.
Both teams tried to play with flair, but the speed of the ball through the hands of the GBHS backs, their willingness to use the width of the field and their support play was topnotch, and proved too good for the visitors.
Boys’ High lock Zandre Viljoen dominated the lineout and it was a win by Viljoen against the throw 12 minutes in that kickstarted the GBHS points blitz.
First five David Gray cut out two men in delivering the ball to left-wing Darius Kiwara, who held a Manukura defender at bay for fullback Kahurangi Leach-Waihi to score the opening try.
Leach-Waihi and openside flanker McKay went on to score hat-tricks and there were tries each to loosehead prop Tomasi Mataele, reserve scrum anchor Leaasi Tupou, reserve No 8 Orlando Manuel and centre Kye Symes, who also potted a conversion.
The second half began with Manukura reserve blindside flanker Allistar Fisher, No.8 Otaki Adams and hard-running centre Kanueli Boteiviwa all carrying the ball strongly and GBHS reserve halfback James Hamblyn injecting his commitment and physicality to the fray.
Reserve left-wing Lahmond O’Connell scored Manukura’s try 17 minutes into the second half when the hosts led 31-0.
Manukura’s effort never wavered but equally Gisborne never lost their team-first focus, punctuated in the 59th minute with Kiwara’s second great assist off the touchline to Leach-Waihi.
That try under the crossbar was converted by Gray for 50-5 and Gisborne added two more tries much to the delight of the Rectory faithful.
Gisborne enjoyed more possession and better field position in their second home game of the season.
Leach-Waihi showed an ability to slip by would-be tacklers, although so too did Manukura halfback Iani Simeon-Governor - a plucky, quick player who asked questions of the defence.
There were some memorable moments – Gisborne right winger Anakin Ormsby-Cairns’ chase and tackle on fullback Kaylem Harding after a fine wiper kick by Leach-Waihi; Gisborne blindside flanker Samuel Fox’s magnificent tackle on opposite Primus Waitere; Manukura prop Rakena Mohi’s hammer-like hit on GBHS strongman Mataele.
Jefferson was happy to get a “W” on the board.
“We’d come close in our first four games and now we have two weeks together to refocus and work on a few things,” he said.