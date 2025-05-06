First five David Gray cut out two men in delivering the ball to left-wing Darius Kiwara, who held a Manukura defender at bay for fullback Kahurangi Leach-Waihi to score the opening try.

Leach-Waihi and openside flanker McKay went on to score hat-tricks and there were tries each to loosehead prop Tomasi Mataele, reserve scrum anchor Leaasi Tupou, reserve No 8 Orlando Manuel and centre Kye Symes, who also potted a conversion.

A busy Gray kicked four conversions.

GBHS led 24-0 at the break.

Hooker Max Hammond makes a determined run for Gisborne Boys' High in their First XV game against Manukura High. Photo / Paul Rickard

The second half began with Manukura reserve blindside flanker Allistar Fisher, No.8 Otaki Adams and hard-running centre Kanueli Boteiviwa all carrying the ball strongly and GBHS reserve halfback James Hamblyn injecting his commitment and physicality to the fray.

Reserve left-wing Lahmond O’Connell scored Manukura’s try 17 minutes into the second half when the hosts led 31-0.

Manukura’s effort never wavered but equally Gisborne never lost their team-first focus, punctuated in the 59th minute with Kiwara’s second great assist off the touchline to Leach-Waihi.

That try under the crossbar was converted by Gray for 50-5 and Gisborne added two more tries much to the delight of the Rectory faithful.

Gisborne enjoyed more possession and better field position in their second home game of the season.

Leach-Waihi showed an ability to slip by would-be tacklers, although so too did Manukura halfback Iani Simeon-Governor - a plucky, quick player who asked questions of the defence.

There were some memorable moments – Gisborne right winger Anakin Ormsby-Cairns’ chase and tackle on fullback Kaylem Harding after a fine wiper kick by Leach-Waihi; Gisborne blindside flanker Samuel Fox’s magnificent tackle on opposite Primus Waitere; Manukura prop Rakena Mohi’s hammer-like hit on GBHS strongman Mataele.

Jefferson was happy to get a “W” on the board.

“We’d come close in our first four games and now we have two weeks together to refocus and work on a few things,” he said.

“Hopefully in that time we get a few players with dings 100% healthy for Palmerston North Boys’ High [at home on May 24].

“We need to raise our standard a few notches, especially as regards our decision-making and contact skills.”

Manukura head coach Potene Paewai was pleased with his boys’ performance and complimented Gisborne.

“Gisborne impressed me with the defensive pressure that they applied and with their line speed. They identified space and carried the ball strongly.”

The Palmerston North game will be followed by home matches against Napier on May 30 and Rotorua on June 7.