The Tairāwhiti regional team, pictured before they left for the championships, comprised Jaxon Pardoe, Archie Alder, Roy Thomas, Harry McFarlane, Tobias Smith, Ollie Tong, Oska Gunness, Ikkyu Miura, Charlotte McDiarmid, Brooke Matthews, Bonnie Lynch and Te Waiotu Fairlie. Photo / Brennan Thomas Strike Photography

Today is finals day at the New Zealand Scholastic surfing championships in Taranaki, and the scene is set for strong Gisborne representation after yesterday’s semifinals.

A crew full of “talent, determination and Gizzy pride” has been in action on the west coast this week.

Te Waiotu Fairlie qualified for the U18 longboard semifinal earlier in the week and is one of the favourites to take the title.

Bonnie Lynch competed in the semifinals of the girls’ shortboard division yesterday.

Ollie Tong and Oska Gunness were in the quarter-finals of the U16 boys, where both were eliminated.