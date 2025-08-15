Advertisement
Experience aplenty in Gisborne knockout football final

By
Sports reporter·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Max Logan in action for Team Gisborne against Port Hill United in 2012. Fast-forward 13 years and Logan is wearing the Marist Shockers uniform and will turn out for the side in the Chris Moore Cup final at Childers Road Reserve at 12.30pm on Saturday.

It’s experience versus experience in the final of football’s Chris Moore Cup at Childers Road Reserve at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Marist Shockers won the Tairāwhiti Division 2 title as their reward for an unbeaten campaign, and on Saturday they face league runners-up Thistle Vintage-Masters, who finished four points behind.

