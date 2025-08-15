Logan himself was one of the best defenders in the Central League when he was in the Gisborne City first team in the 1990s.
From the early part of the same City era, Nic Somerton was part of a promising group of attacking players who also included Chris Spurr, Brett Johanson, Tim Cook and Jimmy Cudd.
Brothers Liam and Kieran Ryan also became Gisborne City regulars during the club’s time in outside competition, while Max Logan rose to prominence with Thistle, Team Gisborne and, latterly, Wainui.
Clint Ward, Ryan O’Neill, George Mita, Kaleb Jacobs, Mike Rogers and Destounis brothers Zane and Zach have all plied their trade at higher levels.
Against them on Saturday will be Thistle Vintage-Masters veterans such as Roger Faber, Hayden Beale, Toby Pickering, Geoff Griffin, Neil Hansen, Hayden Donnelly, Tim Hofman, Matt Feisst, Daniel Murphy, Shannon Dowsing and Hendrik Geyer, and perhaps some young blood in comparatively youthful Aaron Barnby and Stefan Faber.
Roger Faber can boast an extended run in Gisborne City’s national league team.
On form, Marist Shockers should have the edge. But they’ll need to keep tabs on Beale and Hansen, and Geyer has been known to score some unlikely goals.