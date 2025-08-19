Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Excitement looms ahead of Poverty Bay club hockey finals

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

A gallant Boys' High wrapped up their round robin play with a solid 6-goal win over Waituhi. They will play them again on Saturday to decide third and fourth in the senior men's competition. Photo / Mai Gooch

A gallant Boys' High wrapped up their round robin play with a solid 6-goal win over Waituhi. They will play them again on Saturday to decide third and fourth in the senior men's competition. Photo / Mai Gooch

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The YMP A and Boys’ High teams in commanding form, GMC Green holding on to its unbeaten record and a tight draw between Paikea and Kowhai ended round-robin play in the senior hockey at the weekend, ahead of finals day this Saturday.

“It promises to be an exciting finals

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save