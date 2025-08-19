A gallant Boys' High wrapped up their round robin play with a solid 6-goal win over Waituhi. They will play them again on Saturday to decide third and fourth in the senior men's competition. Photo / Mai Gooch
The YMP A and Boys’ High teams in commanding form, GMC Green holding on to its unbeaten record and a tight draw between Paikea and Kowhai ended round-robin play in the senior hockey at the weekend, ahead of finals day this Saturday.
“It promises to be an exciting finalsday,” said Poverty Bay Hockey operations manager Louise Teneti.
The men’s grade game between Gisborne Boys’ High School 1st XI and Waituhi got last weekend’s play under way on Friday night.
Boys’ High were the winners, 6-0.
“The students proved too strong for Waituhi with Ollie Egan leading the way with a hat-trick,” Teneti said.
“The scoring was spread across the team, with hat-tricks to Tamanay Tuhou, Gareth Know, and Winiata Tarawa, doubles from Matty Waikari, Aorangi Tuhou, and Kohere Tupara, while Alex Hyland and Hamish Swann added a goal apiece,” Teneti said.
In the women’s games, GMC Green continued their strong season with a 4–0 victory over PGG Wrightson Ngatapa.
“Goals were shared evenly, with Alexandra Fletcher, Caroline MacLaurin, Jade Stafford, and Caitlin Waide all finding the back of the net.”
In the other women’s clash, LPSC Paikea and GMC Kowhai could not be separated, and played out a 1–1 draw.
“Jo McLean scored for Paikea, while Zuza Riddell replied for Kowhai.”
Among the top-ranked teams, their dominant wins set the scene for finals weekend.
GGHS 1st XI and LPSC Resene Masters finished fifth respectively in the women’s and men’s competition for 2025.
Teneti said the senior women’s play-off game for third and fourth between LPSC Paikea and GMC Kowhai will open finals day on Saturday at 11am.
The senior men’s third and fourth playoff between Boys’ High and Waituhi will be at 12.45pm.
The senior women’s final between GMC Green and PGG Wrightson Ngatapa is at 2.30pm.