YMP's Kohere Tupara, the Poverty Bay hockey chairman, scored a brace in his side's commanding 17-0 victory over LPSC Resene Masters at the weekend. Photo / Mai Gooch

On Saturday, Laidlaw YMP A Men were in dominant form against LPSC Resene Masters.

They stormed home with a 17–0 win.

“The scoring was spread across the team, with hat-tricks to Tamanay Tuhou, Gareth Know, and Winiata Tarawa, doubles from Matty Waikari, Aorangi Tuhou, and Kohere Tupara, while Alex Hyland and Hamish Swann added a goal apiece,” Teneti said.

In the women’s games, GMC Green continued their strong season with a 4–0 victory over PGG Wrightson Ngatapa.

“Goals were shared evenly, with Alexandra Fletcher, Caroline MacLaurin, Jade Stafford, and Caitlin Waide all finding the back of the net.”

GMC Green's Jade Stafford scored again on Saturday and she will be a force to be reckoned with in the final against Ngatapa. Kate Pahina will oppose her again from Ngatapa. Photo / Paul Rickard

In the other women’s clash, LPSC Paikea and GMC Kowhai could not be separated, and played out a 1–1 draw.

“Jo McLean scored for Paikea, while Zuza Riddell replied for Kowhai.”

Among the top-ranked teams, their dominant wins set the scene for finals weekend.

GGHS 1st XI and LPSC Resene Masters finished fifth respectively in the women’s and men’s competition for 2025.

Teneti said the senior women’s play-off game for third and fourth between LPSC Paikea and GMC Kowhai will open finals day on Saturday at 11am.

The senior men’s third and fourth playoff between Boys’ High and Waituhi will be at 12.45pm.

The senior women’s final between GMC Green and PGG Wrightson Ngatapa is at 2.30pm.

Finally, the senior men’s final between Laidlaw YMP A and LPSC LOB Traktion is at 4.15pm, on the Hain Farming Turf.

“Supporters are encouraged to come along and cheer the teams on in what promises to be an exciting finals day,” Teneti said.

“It’s pretty much all cards back on the table on Saturday; the finals are anyone’s game for the taking.”

SCOREBOARD

Men: Boys’ High 6 (Ollie Egan 3, Charlie Henry, Robert Patterson and Patrick McInnes 1 each) Waituhi 0.

Laidlaw YMP A 17 (Tamanay Tuhou 3, Gareth Knox 3, Winiata Tarawa 3, Matty Waikari 2, Aorangi Tuhou 2, Kohere Tupara 2, Alex Hyland and Hamish Swann 1 each) LPSC Resene Masters 0.

Women: GMC Green 4 (Alexandra Fletcher, Caroline MacLaurin, Jade Stafford and Caitlin Waide 1 each) PGG Wrightson Ngatapa 0.

LPSC Paikea 1 (Jo McLean) GMC Kowhai 1 (Zuza Riddell).