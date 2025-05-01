The day’s competition culminated in a final between the Waikato and Gisborne Zimbabwean teams.
Gisborne won a penalty shootout 3-1 after their goalkeeper, Criss Chiguvare, saved three penalty kicks.
Ordinary time had ended 3-3. Waikato led 3-1 at halftime, thanks to goals from left-winger Joseph Sithole (2) and right-winger Allan Kamote Kamaki.
Gisborne’s first-half goal came from Kudzai Ziwakaya. Second-half strikes from Waseem Mohammed and Gibson Simon took the game to penalties.
The Zimbabwean community in Gisborne is about 20 families strong, and close-knit, according to team members. About 15 of those families take part in local football.
They work in a range of fields, including engineering, construction and diesel mechanics.
Back in Zimbabwe, cricket and football share top billing for sporting popularity, but the Gisborne Zimbabweans are heavily weighted in favour of football at the moment.
Organisers of the Gisborne tournament included Innocent Nyasha and former Gisborne Thistle player Max Mika, who played for the Auckland team and scored four goals during the tournament.
Mika, 43, is player-coach of Papakura City’s third team.
He was playing for the Auckland team at the last Zimbabwean tournament, held in Auckland at Labour Weekend last year and won by the hosts.
The next Zimbabwean football tournament is scheduled for Labour Weekend at a venue yet to be confirmed.