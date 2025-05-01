The victorious Gisborne Zimbabwean team, and their supporters, with the Independence Unit Cup they won on Sunday.

Football, Zimbabwe style, came to Gisborne last weekend and it was a blast.

Music from sideline speakers accompanied the onfield action and the support from spectators rivalled anything heard at Eastern Premiership games this season.

Skill levels ranged from Eastern League second division to Eastern Premiership, but enthusiasm was off the charts.

Four teams contested the Independence Unit Cup, held to celebrate Zimbabwean Independence, which came into effect on April 18, 1980.

Zimbabwean teams from Auckland, Waikato and Gisborne, and a Gisborne Thistle Select, played a round robin at Childers Road Reserve on Sunday. Games were 35 minutes each way.