So it was understandable that, as he looked around the Te Puia clubhouse on Sunday, his first time back at the course in more than 40 years, there would be some emotional overflow.

This was a triumphant return home for Donnelly, achieved no doubt under the watchful eye of his ancestors and late father Bill, with Mt Hikurangi a powerful presence in the background.

It was perhaps fitting that young brothers Apirana and Mutu Ngarimu, whom he overcame on the way to the title, share a similarly strong Coast connection.

Donnelly, now a member of Poverty Bay, went in as the No 1 seed on handicap for the two-day Te Puia Hot Springs Hotel-sponsored tournament featuring 72 players divided into four sections of 16 and one group of eight.

Up top were the big boys, vying for the championship 16 and one of Poverty Bay-East Coast and now Tairāwhiti Golf’s most prestigious titles.

The East Coast Open ranks alongside the Poverty Bay Open and the King of the Coast, held at Tolaga Bay.

Donnelly’s win elevated him to a special echelon of players who have won all three “majors”, known as the Triple Crown of men’s golf in the region.

It also got his name on the Te Puia Springs honours board for the second time. The first was as Junior B club champion – a title he can’t remember winning and suspects was a division Rouse made up especially for him back in the day.

Donnelly’s path to 2024 Open glory started with a comfortable win over Whakatāne golfer Craig Purcell, promoted from the second 16 late in the week.

Up next was Mutu Ngarimu, the namesake of his uncle and former New Zealand Māori, Poverty Bay, Hawke’s Bay, East Coast and Central Vikings representative, who plays at the Judgeford course in Porirua.

Donnelly won on the 16th but predicted Mutu and his older brother would be “kicking my arse” in a couple of years.

“These two young guys are going to be very good.”

The win put Donnelly into a semifinal against Apirana, who became the youngest East Coast Open champion last year, aged 13.

Donnelly came flying out of the gates – “I was 3-under after seven holes” – to get to 4-up at one stage.

But in Donnelly’s words, “this kid can play” and Ngarimu fought back admirably before losing on the 18th.

It set up a final against popular Ōpōtiki member Micky Huriwaka, who beat 77-year-old Tene Goldsmith (Poverty Bay) and Bruce Yates (Tolaga Bay) to get to the semifinals, where he defeated 2007 EC Open champ Neil Hansen (Poverty Bay) on the 18th.

Donnelly got his nose in front in the title decider but Hurikwaka, whose son Elijah lost to Apirana Ngarimu in the quarterfinals, is an experienced and quality player and lifted his game to edge ahead 1-up after 14 holes.

Staying calm under pressure helped Donnelly square it, then go 1-up and close it out on the 18th.

The EC Open once again lived up to its reputation for second-to-none hospitality enjoyed by the likes of ex-All White and Oceania Player of the Century Wynton Rufer (Ngāti Porou), who plays most of his golf at Maungakiekie in Auckland.

Donnelly, who works for LeaderBrand in Gisborne, expects to be back next year in a bid to join another special group – successful title defenders.