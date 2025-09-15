Many in the crowd of 1100 couldn’t bear to look. But the ball sailed across the face of goal and hearts dropped back from the mouth area.

“Our squad is unique,” a delighted Hamoterangi player-coach and Black Fern No 178 Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate said.

“I’ve never seen players who play with so much heart and soul. To Hamoterangi, it’s for the family, it’s for the people and that’s how they play every single game.”

“That game was a nail-biter, so our emotions are high because this was history for us,” Coast captain and openside flanker Alizay Grant said. “We still have a few things to tidy up, but it was an awesome level of rugby.”

Whanganui skipper Taylah Barrett agreed.

“Women’s rugby is growing fast, it’s getting bigger and better every year,” she said, “none of us had been to Ruatōria before. It’s an amazing place, fantastic experience.”

Both nerves and good ball-handling skills were on show early.

The flair of the Hamoterangi and their up-tempo style saw them stretch their opponents from sideline to sideline.

In the 13th minute, Murtagh penalised Whanganui for offside and sharpshooting first five-eighths Rena-Deane Goldsmith kicked the goal for 3-0.

In the 20th minute, centre Ata Mangu intercepted a pass at halfway, took flight and dotted down under the crossbar - Goldsmith’s conversion making it 10-0.

The visitors responded with a try to second five Tiana Kauika after great work by reserve lock Akosita Marr at a ruck and some deft handling skills.

With the break approaching, sleight of hand in the opposition’s 22 and Coast left wing Dane-a Kopa’s ability to turn on a coin saw her cut back off the left touch and score for a 15-5 halftime lead.

Whanganui hit first and hit hard in the second half from a scrum 18m out – Kauika receiving the ball on the wrap-around to score her second try.

Ireton converted for 15-12 to the home side.

In the 55th minute, Ngāti Porou bagged their third try. From a scrum 10m into Whanganui territory, Kopa made another powerful run and from the ensuing breakdown, halfback Kahurangi Delamere scored in the corner for 20-12.

Whanganui replied in the 62nd minute with Kauika’s hat-trick try following forward charges from a tap-kick 6m out, and Ireton’s conversion made it 20-19.

The Hamoterangi got back into gear in the 68th minute. Five metres out from their own goal-line, Whanganui lost a lineout ball to reserve hooker Ngata-Aerengamate, who freed up blindside flanker Morgan White to score.

Goldsmith banged over the conversion for 27-19.

In the 72nd minute, the Coast were penalised at a scrum 6m from their goal-line. Whanganui tapped, went and centre Meilini Meo crashed over in the right corner.

Wanganui were back in it at 27-24.

Goldsmith extended the Coast’s advantage to 30-24 with a penalty kick 22m out in the 76th minute.

But a hobbling Ireton scored her crew’s last try to set up a grandstand finish.

Unfortunately, the Ngāti Porou Kaupoi men were unable to emulate the Hamoterangi. They lost 66-19.