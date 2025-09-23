Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

East Coast father and son win enduro series classes

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

Norm Thomas and son Angus with their motorcycles after they won their classes in the National Club Enduro Series (NCES) in the forests near Tokoroa.

Norm Thomas and son Angus with their motorcycles after they won their classes in the National Club Enduro Series (NCES) in the forests near Tokoroa.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A disintegrating muffler gave Angus Thomas an anxious time in the lead-up to the decisive fourth race in the junior division of the National Club Enduro Series (NCES).

Angus and his father, Whangara farmer Norm Thomas, won their divisions of the NCES, held in four events across five months

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save