Reddit Poverty Bay prop Atonio Walker-Leawere on the charge with back-up from fellow front-rower Wayne Hema in Saturday's derby clash with Ngati Porou East Coast at Ruatōria. The Coast won 28-22. The focus shifts back to club rugby this weekend, with Walker-Leawere's Poverty Bay Premier competition-leading YMP side up against Pirates at Barry Park and Hema's Tapuae taking on OBM at the Oval - both games kicking off at 2.45pm. Photo / Paul Rickard

