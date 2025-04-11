OBM’s first-year head coach Kahu Falaoa said his side had trained well this week and both he and Kiwara know the result of this game could hinge on discipline.

YMP were awarded six first-half penalties to OBM’s two by referee Matt Smith last Saturday and enjoyed territorial superiority.

OBM and Pirates took the opportunities that came their way, but these were few.

Their 2.45pm game at the Oval will feature a strong Fijian influence among the Pirates crew.

Fans can expect hard-running, physical rugby from players with a flair for counterattack and willing to make the extra pass.

Pirates skipper Sweeney is a versatile, resilient front-row forward while OBM have their own true leader in the pack in co-captain lock Jordan Kingi.

Kingi said minimising mistakes would be vital in their quest to retain the Keith Webber Memorial Shield they defended 34-20 last year after Pirates led 13-5 at halftime.

Webber, who died in 2014, was an iconic educator and principal. He played rugby for and coached the Buccaneers, and was also a life member of OBM.

* Earthwork Solutions HSOB captain and halfback George Halley will play his 50th game for the club in their Barry Park match against YMP.

Halley’s supporting cast include powerhouse No8 Siosiua Moala, try-scoring left wing Bryan Howard and goal-kicking fullback Matthew Proffit.

Cody Ellis replaces Matekairoa McGuire at hooker for HSOB while Ryan Jones is in for Sio Palusa at openside flanker. Both are important changes.

YMP are fielding a settled and strong side under hooker Shayde Skudder.

The fifth-year captain and his fellow forwards’ hard work resulted in three excellent tries to the backs last week.

YMP and HSOB games have always been played with a real edge - hard and fast in all facets of play.

Both teams are strong up front, but YMP, as hosts at Barry Park, will enjoy vocal, passionate support and silencing their crowd is difficult to do.

Tomorrow could also see the YMP debut of halfback Israel Fox off the bench.

* Ngatapa are at home for the first time this season but coming the green and Whites’ way is the biggest bull in the round-up, defending champions Kahu Scaffolding Tapuae.

Under skipper and lock Jack Twigley, Ngatapa bounced back from a 43-0 loss pre-season loss to HSOB to outscore Pirates 37-5 in week 1.

Their forward power was on full display and with momentum over the gain line established, the likes of left-wing Mosese Bulicakau and centre Jack Hamilton made hay.

Tapuae coach and first-five Paoraian Manuel-Harman has a high expectation of fitness and while his Taniwha may still, to a small degree, be finding their “legs”, co-captains hooker Wayne Hema and halfback Kingi Te Amo are ideally placed to get them into gear.

Hema, like Ngatapa loosehead prop Campbell Chrisp, has experience and rugby knowledge money can’t buy.

Both teams are well-equipped in the forwards.

Such is Tapuae’s depth that they have been able to maintain physicality and cohesiveness, even with the retirement of their championship-winning co-captains George Whakatope and Tione Hubbard.

Other high-calibre players have stepped into the breach but Tapuae will not expect an easy afternoon on Ngatapa’s home Paddy’s Park ground.

Testament to that was last year’s rugged Graeme Allen Memorial Cup clash with OBM at Patutahi - OBM having to fight tooth and nail to retain the trophy 18-15.