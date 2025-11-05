Gisborne's Tahuna Irwin, winner of the men's singles at the Aotearoa Māori Darts Tournament hosted by the Kapi Mana Darts Association in Porirua at the weekend, is pictured with his winner's medal and the taiaha that represents the mauri (life force) of the tournament.

Gisborne’s Tahuna Irwin has won the men’s singles at the Aotearoa Māori Darts Tournament hosted by the Kapi Mana Darts Association in Porirua over the weekend.

Irwin, 28, defeated Hamilton’s Elkanah Andrews-Peters in the final.

Supporters of Irwin performed a haka after he received his winner’s medal and certificate.

Irwin has been playing darts since 2013. He qualified for the Auckland Darts Masters in 2018 and lost in the first round before winning the New Zealand Open a few days later.

In 2018, he was a member of the New Zealand team that earned the silver medal for the men’s pairs and bronze for the team event at the World Darts Federation (WDF) Asia-Pacific Cup tournament in Seoul.