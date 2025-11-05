Advertisement
Darts: Gisborne’s Tahuna Irwin wins men’s singles at Māori darts tournament

Gisborne Herald
Gisborne's Tahuna Irwin, winner of the men's singles at the Aotearoa Māori Darts Tournament hosted by the Kapi Mana Darts Association in Porirua at the weekend, is pictured with his winner's medal and the taiaha that represents the mauri (life force) of the tournament.

Gisborne’s Tahuna Irwin has won the men’s singles at the Aotearoa Māori Darts Tournament hosted by the Kapi Mana Darts Association in Porirua over the weekend.

Irwin, 28, defeated Hamilton’s Elkanah Andrews-Peters in the final.

Supporters of Irwin performed a haka after he received his winner’s medal and certificate.

