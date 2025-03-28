The all-in kids’ feature race over eight laps was won by Jose Govender for the third time this season. Kolten Irvine was second, Pyper Irvine third and Chloe Hughes fourth.

Mooney was named adult driver of the day. Juvae Govender was the kids’ driver of the day.

Timed laps at the start of the day determined who would be in Group A, for the fastest drivers, and Group B for the rest.

Movement between the groups depended on results.

Mooney had two Group A wins and a second placing, while Davis had a win and two seconds.

Barwick had two third placings and Vita, one.

In Group B, Mark Vizi Toroa, Dion Lund and Barry Irvine each had a win.

Barry Irvine, Logan Irvine and Shane Morrell each had one second placing, while Tessa Irvine (two) and Taylor had thirds.

The youngsters raced together but for points in their own classes. They had front, back and middle starts.

In the juniors, Pyper Irvine had two wins and a second, while Jose Govender had a win and two second placings.

The rookies class had three different winners: Kolten Irvine, Juvae Govender and Asha Hughes.

Govender had two seconds and Irvine, one. Chloe Hughes had two third placings and Irvine, one.

Club members have three more meetings this season.

The ninth points meeting will be held on April 6, a fun day is scheduled for April 13 and the Anzac Champs will be on April 27, with 15 out-of-town drivers entered so far.

The track is in Te Maanga Rd off Aerodrome Rd and entry for spectators is free.