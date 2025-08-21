Advertisement
Counting down to Finals Day in Poverty Bay club hockey on Gisborne turf

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Ngatapa's Kate Pahina has GMC Green trouble on either side of her in Jody Tupara (left) and Jade Stafford. The sides meet in the Poverty Bay Premier women's club hockey grand final on Saturday, and Ngatapa face the challenge of scoring goals against a Green Machine team who have conceded only two all season. Photo / Paul Rickard

The Poverty Bay club hockey season culminates in Finals Day on Saturday and fans could be in for four intriguing games on the Hain Farming Turf.

While there are clear favourites in three of the finals, a question mark hangs over the Lytton Paikea Sports Club Emerre and Hathaway Insurance

