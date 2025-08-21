Ngatapa's Kate Pahina has GMC Green trouble on either side of her in Jody Tupara (left) and Jade Stafford. The sides meet in the Poverty Bay Premier women's club hockey grand final on Saturday, and Ngatapa face the challenge of scoring goals against a Green Machine team who have conceded only two all season. Photo / Paul Rickard
The Poverty Bay club hockey season culminates in Finals Day on Saturday and fans could be in for four intriguing games on the Hain Farming Turf.
While there are clear favourites in three of the finals, a question mark hangs over the Lytton Paikea Sports Club Emerre and Hathaway InsurancePaikea and GMC Kowhai game to decide third and fourth in the women’s competition.
That match starts the day’s proceedings at 11am.
“Their game last weekend ended in a 1-all draw and we can expect their final to be just as exciting,” Poverty Bay hockey chairman Kohere Tupara said.
Paikea had the upper hand in earlier games between the sides (3-0, 2-0 wins to Paikea) but the worm has been turning.
In a pre-final encounter last Saturday, the students rattled home six goals without reply against Waituhi.
“They have the talent to take this game, but they should be wary of a Waituhi side looking for an upset,” Tupara said.
“Waituhi held Boys’ High scoreless last weekend in the first half, but will need to carry that for the full 70 minutes to be in with a chance.”
The women’s Premier grand final at 2.30pm pits unbeaten GMC Green against PGG Wrightson Ngatapa.
Tupara said the defending champion “Green Machine” were hot favourites – having comfortably beaten Ngatapa three times over the season without conceding a goal – and completing a perfect season was extra inspiration.
“Ngatapa will need to contain Green’s midfield, who have dominated this year. Ngatapa go into their first Premier grand final with everything to play for and I’m sure they will be up for the challenge.”
The men’s Premier championship features arch-rivals Laidlaw YMP against LPSC LOB Traktion from 4.15pm.
“This is a familiar final with a history full of exciting games. I am sure this will be more of the same,” said Tupara, who plays for YMP.
YMP will be chasing their fourth straight championship, having last lost in a final to LOB back in 2021.
“Traktion will be confident after being the only team to take away points off YMP a few weeks ago in a 3-3 draw.