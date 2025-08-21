"D" will be key for LOB Traktion as they look to keep the YMP goalscorers at bay in Saturday's Premier men's grand final. Photo / Mai Gooch

The other three finals should go according to the form book, but it’s Finals Day ... anything can happen.

Gisborne Boys’ High School First XI and Waituhi face off in the men’s third and fourth playoff at 12.45pm.

Tupara said the students had had “a stellar season” and would want to end it on a high before heading to their Winter Sports Week tournament in Carterton on Sunday.

In a pre-final encounter last Saturday, the students rattled home six goals without reply against Waituhi.

“They have the talent to take this game, but they should be wary of a Waituhi side looking for an upset,” Tupara said.

“Waituhi held Boys’ High scoreless last weekend in the first half, but will need to carry that for the full 70 minutes to be in with a chance.”

Lethal YMP A striker Tamanay Tuhou has been a thorn in the side of every team in the Poverty Bay men's club competition. LOB Traktion will need to suppress him in the 2025 Premier men's grand final on Saturday. Photo / Mai Gooch

The women’s Premier grand final at 2.30pm pits unbeaten GMC Green against PGG Wrightson Ngatapa.

Tupara said the defending champion “Green Machine” were hot favourites – having comfortably beaten Ngatapa three times over the season without conceding a goal – and completing a perfect season was extra inspiration.

“Ngatapa will need to contain Green’s midfield, who have dominated this year. Ngatapa go into their first Premier grand final with everything to play for and I’m sure they will be up for the challenge.”

The men’s Premier championship features arch-rivals Laidlaw YMP against LPSC LOB Traktion from 4.15pm.

“This is a familiar final with a history full of exciting games. I am sure this will be more of the same,” said Tupara, who plays for YMP.

YMP will be chasing their fourth straight championship, having last lost in a final to LOB back in 2021.

“Traktion will be confident after being the only team to take away points off YMP a few weeks ago in a 3-3 draw.

“However, YMP remain undefeated this season for a reason and they will be up for the final and the challenge.”