Some close tussles were fought out in week 2 of Badminton Eastland's BIZminton mercantile competition. Photo / Marc Shannon

All courts were used on the second night of BIZminton as teams new to the mercantile badminton competition played an extra tie after missing the first week’s play.

Cool Runnings, a team who hadn’t played for over a year, defeated newcomers Shuttle Socks by a countback of points won (145-141) after a 3-3 match draw.

We R Family, with replacement players, had some close scores against Lets - a team new to the competitive grade and made up of BIZminton old hands and two newbies.

RSL51s, also with fill-ins, defeated another new team, FootFaults, 4-2. Some of the matches were close: two or three points in it.

The Kents and GDC Good Guys continued their dominance in their grades with 6-0 wins. Team Wairua Ora were also in good form, winning 5-1.