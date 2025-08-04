Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Close scores in Gisborne mercantile badminton competition

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Some close tussles were fought out in week 2 of Badminton Eastland's BIZminton mercantile competition. Photo / Marc Shannon

Some close tussles were fought out in week 2 of Badminton Eastland's BIZminton mercantile competition. Photo / Marc Shannon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All courts were used on the second night of BIZminton as teams new to the mercantile badminton competition played an extra tie after missing the first week’s play.

Cool Runnings, a team who hadn’t played for over a year, defeated newcomers Shuttle Socks by a countback of points won

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save