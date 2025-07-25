Advertisement
City Lights hit court running in Gisborne Premier basketball league

By Ben O'Brien-Leaf
Gisborne Herald·
10 mins to read

SE Systems' Jasmine Sparks has Gisborne Girls High School's Taiao I Motuhake-Matahiki and Bentley Morice-Munro wedged between her and older sister Petra Sparks.

Opening night began with a bang.

The 2025 GBA Men’s Premier Grade club basketball league kicked off at the YMCA on Tuesday with a big win to its oldest active club.

Four-time champions City Lights beat 2021 title winners Green Up 82-59 in Game 1, Lights captain Scott Muncaster

Save