Laughter, clapping, missed shots and plenty of fun featured on the first round of the BIZminton 2025 badminton league.

Three more teams have joined the Badminton Eastland business house league, one in the competitive grade and two in the social competition.

The first round of BIZminton 2025 produced laughter, clapping, missed shots and lots of fun.

New players mixed with the more experienced in the social grade, and some excellent matches were played.

It was great to see experienced players were not “smashing” learners, organisers said.

The competitive grade was a different story. Some matches were long, with few points deciding the outcome as players tried to place their shots to outwit their opponents.