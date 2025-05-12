Advertisement
Business house league grows by three teams

Gisborne Herald
Laughter, clapping, missed shots and plenty of fun featured on the first round of the BIZminton 2025 badminton league.

Three more teams have joined the Badminton Eastland business house league, one in the competitive grade and two in the social competition.

New players mixed with the more experienced in the social grade, and some excellent matches were played.

It was great to see experienced players were not “smashing” learners, organisers said.

The competitive grade was a different story. Some matches were long, with few points deciding the outcome as players tried to place their shots to outwit their opponents.

Results from last Thursday –

Social grade: Versatile Social 5 Slammers 1; Ballerina Cappuccinos 4 GDC Good Guys 2; Riversun Racquets 3 Leaches 3, Racquets won on points countback, 180-157.

Competitive: RSL51s 3 Versatile Pinoy 3, RSL51s won on points countback, 168-161; Kents 5 We R Family 1.

Draw for THURSDAY –

6pm: Court 1, Hoppies v Versatile Social; C2, Sweaty Newbies v Slammers; C3, Leaches v GDC Good Guys; C4, Ballerina Cappuccinos v Riversun Racquets.

7.15pm: C1, RSL51s v We R Family; C3, Versatile Pinoy v MakeShiftTeam.

Bye: Kents.

Duty team (sweep courts and tidy upstairs): We R Family.

Inquiries to Linda White.

