Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Briant to make Heartland rugby debut for Poverty Bay in Gisborne

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

Another former Gisborne Boys' High First XV player will be putting on the Poverty Bay jersey on Saturday. Max Briant has been named at starting lock for the Weka, who take on Buller at Rugby Park in Gisborne in week 4 of the Heartland Championship. He is pictured in 2021 Super 8 action against Hamilton Boys' High. Photo / Paul Rickard

Another former Gisborne Boys' High First XV player will be putting on the Poverty Bay jersey on Saturday. Max Briant has been named at starting lock for the Weka, who take on Buller at Rugby Park in Gisborne in week 4 of the Heartland Championship. He is pictured in 2021 Super 8 action against Hamilton Boys' High. Photo / Paul Rickard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Two-metre-tall lock Max Briant will add to Gisborne Boys’ High School’s proud history when he makes his Heartland Championship debut for Poverty Bay on Saturday.

Briant has been named in the starting 15 for the Weka, who host Buller at Gisborne’s Rugby Park, kicking off at 2pm.

Briant was a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save