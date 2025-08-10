The Waikohu players worked for each other throughout the court. Their passing was pinpoint accurate, they timed their movement well to collect the ball, were available for back-up passes and restricted the opposition’s options.

Shooters Karyn Matiaha and Princess Tomoana combined effectively – one of them drawing out the opposition and creating space for the other to pop into and receive the ball.

Midcourter Shari Puna delivered quality ball to her shooters.

At the other end, Arihia Tuhua had a powerful game, stopping the high lob getting in to the Girls’ High shooters, collecting many intercepts and securing rebounds.

The efforts of both sides drew plenty of cheers from their supporters.

Midcourter Mere Mangu was a standout for Girls’ High. She maintained close marking the whole game, grabbed intercepts and tips, and was always available as the students worked the ball into their attacking circle.

Turanga FM YMP are top of the table on 38 points, Waikohu and HSOG have 36 (Waikohu has a goal differential of 126 to HSOG’s 84) and Girls’ High are fourth on 20.

Horouta (on 18 points) closed the gap on Girls’ High with a comprehensive defeat of Whāngārā.

They took the lead early in the first quarter and never relinquished it through the quarters – leading 14-5, 28-13 and 42-24.

Jasmine Sparks was particularly prominent as Horouta zipped the ball through the court to their shooting duo. She drove nicely to the goal circle and delivered well-timed passes.

At the other end, Horouta were staunch in defence, putting constant pressure on the ball carrier and creating many turnovers.

Defenders Lu Taitapanui and Petra Sparks worked tirelessly to stop ball getting to Whāngārā’s shooters.

Whāngārā had their moments. Maiangi Mackey-Gilroy and Tiara Weir were a slick combination in the goal circle, opening it up and collecting ball before the Horouta defence could set themselves ... but those instances were limited.

Three Premier Reserve games were played in the YMCA on Saturday.

Campion College Aorangi Contracting HSOG drew 29-all with YMP Masters 29, Waikohu P2 beat Horouta Rangatira 45-36 and points table leaders Brendan Fry Builders Sportsfit beat second-placed Gis Glass Ngatapa 32-25.

Horouta Gold have the chance to move into the top four when they play Old Girls Whāngārā in the Y on Wednesday at 6pm.

Horouta enjoyed a big win – 65-36 – when these teams last met on the first day of the season.

OG Whāngārā go into the game on the back of a competitive display against Girls’ High last week, earning a losing bonus point from the 45-40 result.

They will need to produce a similar game for the full hour to have any chance of stopping Horouta.

The top two – Waikohu and YMP – go head to head at 7.30pm in what is likely to decide the No 1 seeding for the top-four playoffs.

It was a close game between these two in round 1, with Waikohu getting home by two goals in a game that went almost goal for goal for the full hour.

Expect supporters of both to be out in full force urging their team on.

Other senior grade results

A Grade: Whalis 36 Tyre General Ngatapa 12, Manutūkē 27 Pioneer The Tav 23, Waikohu (2) 35 Tawatapu Ora HSOG 26.

A Reserve: Tatapouri Sportsfit (2) 21 Kapiana A 21, GGHS Sen B 20 Enterprise Cars OBM 17, GGHS Jnr A 30 Allwood Enterprises HSOG 24.

1st Grade: Waikohu Social 46 Newman & Newman Ngatapa 16, Tūranga Panthers Gold 25 Tūranga Pirates Manawa 24, Steve Craill Builder Ngatapa 22 Ūawa Ngarangikahiwa 17.

2nd Grade: Pioneer Earthwork Solutions 37 Auto Tech HSOG 10, OBM OG 36 Tūranga Panthers Green 10, Pioneer Earthwork Solutions 28 GGHS Tuakana 7, Tatapouri Sportsfit Social 29 Tūranga Pirates Maia 7.