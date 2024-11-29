Fellow lefties Marcus Gray (left) and Zach Rolls are a year older and golfing wiser after making their men's national interprovincials debuts in 2023 and are in the six-man squad for the 2024 edition being hosted by the Russley and Harewood courses in Christchurch next week. Photo / Paul Rickard
MEN’S AND WOMEN’S NATIONAL INTERPROVINCIALS
Where: Russley and Harewood golf courses.
When: December 3-7.
Who: 15 provinces in the men’s tournament; 12 provinces in women’s tournament.
Tairāwhiti men’s team: Hukanui Brown, William Brown, Dan Collier, Marcus Gray, Neil Hansen, Zach Rolls.
Keown said their likely strategy would be to rotate Gray, Hansen and Rolls over the week.
Tairāwhiti are by far the smallest province in the country with a small base of talent from which to choose.
But over the years they have knocked off some big names and Keown sees no reason why they can’t add to that.
There’s no secret formula to achieving that success.
“Hit fairways, hit greens, make opportunities,” Keown said. “Keep it simple...that’s the nature of the game...[but] it’s not just hitting the good shots. It’s also where you leave [the ball from] the ones that aren’t quite right.”
Gisborne’s Tessa McDonald will clock up another women’s national interprovincial which is again being held alongside the men’s tournament.
McDonald, a member of the Poverty Bay and Puketitiri clubs, is at No 2 in the Hawke’s Bay squad. Her teammates are Kayla Van De Ven (Hastings), Ruby Jarvis (Hastings), Devon Henare (Napier), Martha Manaena (Hastings) and Janie Field (Napier), who is also manager.
Hawke’s Bay start their campaign against defending champions Manawatu-Wanganui on Tuesday morning at the Harewood course, followed by Northland, Wellington and Taranaki at Russley on Wednesday, Aorangi at Russley on Thursday, and North Harbour at Harewood on Friday.
McDonald goes into the week with a history of success at the national interprovincials, including three wins in Wellington last year.