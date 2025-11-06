Reedy’s 2 and 1 defeat of Jamie Kennedy made it five wins from six matches for the Electrinet Gisborne Park club member, who this year took up the NZ Golf role of Tairāwhiti Golf participation and club support co-ordinator.
No 1 Jace Brown, battling admirably at the top of the order, lost 5 and 3 to Stuart Baird.
No 4 David Solomann was beaten 2 and 1 by Gavin Cortesi.
Tairāwhiti collected 1½ team points in the opening two rounds, but have been unable to add to that tally.
They went into this afternoon’s Round 7 clash with North Harbour in 11th position on the table on 1½ team points and 11 individual wins.
They were ahead of Tasman (who they play in the final round), Northland and Southland.