Another ‘close but no cigar’ encounter for Tairāwhiti golfers at Freyberg Masters

Waka Donnelly had a half for Tairāwhiti in their narrow loss to Waikato in Round 6 of the Freyberg Masters golfing interprovincial on the Omaha Beach course in Auckland. Photo / Paul Rickard

Tairāwhiti’s quest to add to their team score fell agonisingly short on day 4 of the Freyberg Masters interprovincial golf tournament in Auckland this morning.

The bottom-seeded Tairāwhiti were pipped 3½-1½ by Waikato in Round 6 of the over-40s matchplay competition being held on the Omaha Beach course.

It was a tie virtually decided by one hole.

Tairāwhiti No 4 Waka Donnelly halved his match with Stephen Sandford, while No 5 Richard Apanui lost to Thomas Scheepers 1-down.

No 2 Anaru Reedy once again spearheaded the Tairāwhiti challenge. A veteran of many Freyberg Masters, Reedy has consistently anchored the side over the years and has continued that role at this edition of the 39-year-old tournament.