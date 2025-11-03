Tairāwhiti are being represented this year by Jace Brown (of Patutahi Golf Club), Anaru Reedy (Electrinet Park), Auckland-based David Solomann (Waikohu/Whitford Park), who grew up in Gisborne, Waka Donnelly (Poverty Bay) and Tauranga-based Richard Apanui (Omokoroa), who originates from Te Araroa.
Reedy continued on from where he left off in 2024 in Tairāwhiti’s nail-biting win over Southland.
Playing at the same No 2 position in which he clocked up six victories from eight matches last year, Reedy beat Simon Hollyer 1-up.
Tairāwhiti were beaten 3½-1½ by Taranaki in round 3 of the Freyberg Masters interprovincial golf tournament on Tuesday morning. Team No. 2 Anaru Reedy racked up his third consecutive victory, beating Caleb Andreoli 4 and 3, while No 5 Richard Apanui halved with Phil Hooper. No 1 Jace Brown lost 4 and 3 to Andrew Searle, No 3 David Solomann lost 4 and 3 to Brian Martelletti and No 4 Waka Donnelly lost 2 and 1 to Matthew Stachurski. The team defeat dropped Tairāwhiti from third to seventh overall. They faced Wellington in round 4 of the over-40s matchplay tournament being held on Auckland’s Omaha Beach course.