Anaru Reedy won both his matches as his Tairāwhiti team enjoyed possibly their best-ever start to a Freyberg Masters men's interprovincial golf tournament. Photo / Paul Rickard

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Almost perfect start for Tairāwhiti golfers at Freyberg NZ Masters

Anaru Reedy won both his matches as his Tairāwhiti team enjoyed possibly their best-ever start to a Freyberg Masters men's interprovincial golf tournament. Photo / Paul Rickard

Tairawhiti scored just half a team point in finishing last at the 2024 Freyberg Masters men’s interprovincial golf tournament.

On day 1 of the 2025 edition, they tripled that.

New Zealand’s 15th-ranked province had a Monday to remember at the Omaha Beach Golf Club – possibly their best day ever in the near-40-year history of the over-40s matchplay event.

They defeated Southland 3-2 in round 1, then halved with Hawke’s Bay 2½-all to be sitting third on 1½ team points and 5½ individual wins.

No team had a perfect record after the opening two rounds.