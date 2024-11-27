She has fond memories of sketching with her friend and Gisborne artist, the late Juliet Bowen.

“We would go out every Monday morning at daybreak for years and years sketching,” Alford says. “She helped me a lot because we would look at each other’s work at the end and I would see what she had done.”

Describing her style as realistic but slightly impressionistic as well, Alford likes to start with a sketch but then works from photographs.

“If you look up close, things look quite abstract. It’s only when you pull back that they look real.”

“Every painting I do I feel like I’m practising and learning, whether it turns out well or not.”





A painting of Sponge Bay by Zoe Alford which are part of her exhibition at Matawhero Art Gallery.

A long-time member of Gisborne Artists Society, she has had two solo exhibitions at Tairāwhiti Museum and will start working on a third in the new year.

Alford said Matawhero Winery’s Kirsten Searle was generous in creating the art gallery for local artists and not charging commission.

It means she can reduce her prices and some paintings that would’ve sold for $2500 at the museum gallery now have a price tag of $1500.

A painting can take up to 60 hours to produce and Alford tries to keep track of her hours when she is working on a private commission because she doesn’t like to charge too much.

Alford’s not sure whether to call herself a counsellor who paints or an artist who works as a therapist. She enjoys doing both.

Her sister-in-law described her as a prodigious worker and Alford admits to being highly disciplined and organised.

“But it’s not a hardship because I love doing it.”





Artist Zoe Alford at her home studio where she works in pastel pigment.











