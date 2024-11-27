- Zoe Alford’s latest exhibition at Matawhero Art Gallery showcases coastal landscapes from Gisborne, created with pastel pigment.
- Alford, a counsellor and artist, balances her therapy work with her passion for painting.
- Matawhero Winery’s Kirsten Searle created the gallery without charging commission, allowing Alford to lower her prices.
The coastal landscapes of Gisborne from Anaura Bay to Tuaheni Point are the subject matter and inspiration in Zoe Alford’s latest exhibition now on at Matawhero Art Gallery.
Alford works in pastel pigment to create expansive landscapes which capture the beauty of the Coast - from the swirling clouds behind the hillside at Turihaua to the reflection of the golden hills at the end of Wainui Beach on the foreshore.
She grew up in Cambridge and loved drawing and painting as a young girl. But she was strong at academic subjects, too, and her parents, knowing how difficult it could be to make an income as an artist, steered her away from art.
With a degree in psychology and a Master of Narrative Therapy, Alford is a counsellor in private practice. Nowadays, she splits her time between working as a therapist and an artist. The keen gardener also tries to spend at least half an hour each day in the garden of her home in Whataupoko.