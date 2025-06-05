Mokairau Herefords at Whāngārā enjoyed a sell-out sale on Wednesday - 25 young bulls heading to new homes. Photo / Emma Pollitt

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural

General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural · Gisborne Herald ·

Mokairau Herefords at Whāngārā enjoyed a sell-out sale on Wednesday - 25 young bulls heading to new homes. Photo / Emma Pollitt

The region’s red cattle studs have continued their total clearance record for the rising two-year-old bull sales season in Tairāwhiti.

Mokairau Herefords at Whāngārā and Wilencote Polled Herefords at Ngatapa sold out at their on-farm sales on Wednesday.

A total of 53 young bulls went to new homes.

The Reeves family at Mokairau put up 25 bulls and all sold at an average of around $8900 and a sale-high price of $15,000.

The bulls went to commercial buyers.