“It was an excellent sale for us,” studmaster Peter Reeves said. “The comment was made just how even the line we put up was. We’re thrilled. It went very well.”
The story was the same at Wilencote where Matt and Megan Humphreys sold all 28 of their line-up.
Their sale average was $12,821, with a top price of $16,000. All sold commercially.
“Both studs put forward teams of bulls to be proud of,” said PGG Wrightson Livestock genetics representative Emma Pollitt.
“They were well suited to our hill country environment with the bulk of purchasers being local.
“These are great sale results for the breed and the breeders who have stuck with the Hereford for all the qualities they possess,” Pollitt said.
“Sale averages and clearances are trending upward from the previous season around the country, reflecting the positive confidence in our beef industry.”
The R2 bull sales at Kerrah and Gold Creek Simmentals last month also achieved sell-out results - 110 bulls sold.