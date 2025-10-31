The Gisborne RSA invites former and current service personnel including police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, St John, other emergency services and the public to attend the Combined Services Remembrance Day service at the RSA on Sunday week.

Local veterans will be the centre of attention at the Combined Services Remembrance Day service at the Gisborne RSA on November 9.

Guest speaker Jack Donnelly told the Gisborne Herald he would focus on local veterans, with the “main theme” of his address being World War II navy veteran Ken Gordon.

Gordon served on the cruiser HMNZS Gambia, which represented New Zealand in Tokyo Bay for the formal surrender of Japan, and whose crew claimed to have fired the last shot of World War II.

The Kiwi sailor, a No 2 gunner on one of Gambia’s Oerlikon twin-barrel 22mm anti-aircraft gun, participated in American aircraft carrier raids and also attacked Japanese installations and facilities as part of the British Pacific Fleet.

He last saw combat on the morning of August 15, VJ Day, when the Gambia’s crew thought the war was over.