WWII sailor Ken Gordon to be honoured at Gisborne RSA service

Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

The Gisborne RSA invites former and current service personnel including police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, St John, other emergency services and the public to attend the Combined Services Remembrance Day service at the RSA on Sunday week.

Local veterans will be the centre of attention at the Combined Services Remembrance Day service at the Gisborne RSA on November 9.

Guest speaker Jack Donnelly told the Gisborne Herald he would focus on local veterans, with the “main theme” of his address being World War II navy veteran Ken

