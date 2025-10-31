The Gisborne RSA invites former and current service personnel including police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, St John, other emergency services and the public to attend the Combined Services Remembrance Day service at the RSA on Sunday week.
Local veterans will be the centre of attention at the Combined Services Remembrance Day service at the Gisborne RSA on November 9.
Guest speaker Jack Donnelly told the Gisborne Herald he would focus on local veterans, with the “main theme” of his address being World War II navy veteran KenGordon.
Gordon served on the cruiser HMNZS Gambia, which represented New Zealand in Tokyo Bay for the formal surrender of Japan, and whose crew claimed to have fired the last shot of World War II.
The Kiwi sailor, a No 2 gunner on one of Gambia’s Oerlikon twin-barrel 22mm anti-aircraft gun, participated in American aircraft carrier raids and also attacked Japanese installations and facilities as part of the British Pacific Fleet.
He last saw combat on the morning of August 15, VJ Day, when the Gambia’s crew thought the war was over.
Gordon and family members will attend the Combined Services Remembrance Day service at the RSA.
Donnelly is a former Warrant Officer gunnery instructor who completed 34 years of service in the Navy.
He was awarded the British Empire Medal for organising ceremonial aspects of the 50th Anniversary of the Royal New Zealand Navy in 1991.
The service will be held outside the RSA, starting with former and current service personnel, emergency services personnel and cadet forces, assembling at Plumbing World at 10.50am before parading to the RSA.
The parade will be led by the City of Gisborne Highland Pipe band before a short service and wreath-laying ceremony is held.
Music will be played by the Gisborne Civic Band and Salvation Army Band.
A flypast will involve aircraft from the Gisborne Aero Club and Darton Field Aviation Trust.
The service will end with light refreshments at the RSA.
Gisborne RSA president Trevor Jukes said the service was an important event for the RSA as it commemorated the former Trafalgar Day (Navy Day) and Battle of Britain Day (Air Force Day) and was held on the nearest Sunday to Armistice Day (November 11), which ended World War I.
“We remember all those who have served in any capacity in any conflicts worldwide and have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country.”