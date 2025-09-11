New Zealand Council of Trade Unions (NZCTU) secretary Melisa Ansell-Bridges said people in Aotearoa had “stood strong for pay equity”.
The Government had “gutted” pay equity legislation that would have eased the cost of living and lifted pay for more than 182,000 people, Ansell-Bridges said.
“No Government can dismantle pay equity. We have won it before and we will win it again. Now is the time to keep the pressure on.
“This Day of Action is more than protest ... it is a celebration of the women who nurture, lead and resist. It honours the suffrage legacy and amplifies our collective power to shape the future.
Ansell-Bridges said all were invited to participate.
“These events welcome everyone – whānau, communities and individuals of all genders, backgrounds and identities – to stand together for pay equity and justice.”
Gisborne-based Sievwright (1844-1905) and suffragist Kate Sheppard took a petition of nearly 32,000 signatures to Parliament in 1893 which led to a new Electoral Act being signed into law by Governor Sir David Boyle, Lord Glasgow, on September 19, 1893.
Women voted in the next general election on November 28, 1893, and in the Māori electorates on December 20 that year.