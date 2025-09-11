Pay equity supporters will march from the Town Clock to Fitzherbert St near the Margaret Home Sievwright Memorial monument on September 20. Universal suffrage was signed into law in New Zealand on September 19, 1893. Sievwright, a Gisborne woman, was prominent in the New Zealand suffrage movement, but her surname was still spelt incorrectly (Sievewright) on the monument.

Women’s Day of Action to mark suffrage anniversary with pay equity march in Gisborne

Pay equity supporters will march from the Town Clock to Fitzherbert St near the Margaret Home Sievwright Memorial monument on September 20. Universal suffrage was signed into law in New Zealand on September 19, 1893. Sievwright, a Gisborne woman, was prominent in the New Zealand suffrage movement, but her surname was still spelt incorrectly (Sievewright) on the monument.

Organisers of a Women’s Day of Action campaign for pay equity on Saturday, September 20, are asking supporters to wear the suffrage colours of purple, green, and white ... and “show up!”

The Day of Action will be held across the nation. Those involved in the Gisborne event will meet at the Town Clock at 10.30am.

They will march to Fitzherbert St near the Margaret Home Sievwright Memorial monument in the Rose Garden near the Gisborne District Council administration building.

Gisborne-based PSA national organiser Margaret Takoko said the date – September 20 – was appropriate as it was 132 years (and one day) after Kiwi women became the first in the world to be able to vote, regardless of their property ownership status.

Sievwright was a social reformer and a prominent figure in the New Zealand suffrage movement.