Women’s Day of Action to mark suffrage anniversary with pay equity march in Gisborne

Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Pay equity supporters will march from the Town Clock to Fitzherbert St near the Margaret Home Sievwright Memorial monument on September 20. Universal suffrage was signed into law in New Zealand on September 19, 1893. Sievwright, a Gisborne woman, was prominent in the New Zealand suffrage movement, but her surname was still spelt incorrectly (Sievewright) on the monument.

Organisers of a Women’s Day of Action campaign for pay equity on Saturday, September 20, are asking supporters to wear the suffrage colours of purple, green, and white ... and “show up!”

The Day of Action will be held across the nation. Those involved in the Gisborne event will meet

