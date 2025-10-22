20th Anniversary Datsun North Island Nationals: The North Island Datsun Nationals are rolling into Tairāwhiti this Labour weekend, bringing Datsun drivers and enthusiasts together for three days of show, shine, skids and scenic cruising.

Diwali Festival of Lights: A multicultural festival of food, music, dance and culture. 2pm – 5pm. Cultural show from 7pm - 9pm. Marina Park near the Rose Garden. 7 Fitzherbert St.

Hunters and Collectors Market: A fine selection of second-hand clothing, objects, art and furniture as well as handcrafted items from a variety of local vendors. 10am – 1pm, Gizzy Local, 64 Lowe St, Gisborne CBD.

Taruheru River Tour: Free walking tour of the Taruheru River led by historian Sheridan Gundry, 11am, Centre For Heritage (former Plunket Building). The Centre will be open for those wanting to view the Taruheru River photo exhibition afterwards.

Live Music at Wrights Vineyard & Winery: Opening at 12pm with music by acoustic guitarist Charlie Love from 1.30pm – 3.30pm. Free entry. Gourmet pizzas and Ice Cream Bros available from 2pm. 1093 Wharerata Rd, Manutūkē.

The Longline Classic: The final edition of the music festival featuring Smashproof, Flamingo Pier, Jed Skuse, McCrafty and more. 2pm. Gisborne Soundshell, Centennial Marine Drive.

One One One – Powerhouse rock covers: One One One are bringing their powerhouse rock covers set to Smash Palace. From stadium anthems to classic riffs and sing-along bangers, these guys know how to light up a stage and keep the crowd moving all night long. Smash Palace Bar, 8pm – 11pm, 24 Banks St. $15 on the door.

SUNDAY

Rise & Shine at Tatapouri Bay: Start your Sunday by the ocean with gentle yoga, fresh air and positive vibes. 7am – 8am, Tatapouri Bay, 516 Whangara Rd, Makorori.

Gisborne Wine & Food Festival: Matawhero Winery is hosting the annual festival with TW Wines also on site. Live music, food and wine. Free shuttles from Gisborne isite. 12pm - 7pm, 189 Riverpoint Rd. Tickets through eventfinda.

Spring Fling Arts & Crafts: Arts & Crafts Gisborne members will be selling their creations including quilting, batik, ceramics and more. 9am – 2pm, Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd.

Wa165 steam train excursion: Leaving from the Railway Station, Grey St, 1pm. Tickets are $40 for adults, $15 Under-15s, $95 family (2 adults/2 children) and are available from Gisborne isite, 209 Grey St, ph 8686139 or purchase unsold tickets from the station platform half an hour before departure. See www.gcvr.org.nz

Sunday Jazz featuring The Regal Knights and Friends: 3pm – 5pm, Smash Palace Bar, 24 Banks St.

Longline Classic Sunday Sesh: The final send-off with P.Digsss, Klaus, Brazilbeat Sound System, Jamil Sabda and more on the decks. 5pm – 11pm. Smash Palace Bar, 24 Banks St.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 and 2

Poverty Bay Horticultural Society Summer Show: Event Centre Showgrounds Park. 12pm-4pm, Saturday; 9am-3pm, Sunday. $5 entry, children Under-12 free. Special children’s section for 12 years and under, every child entering any section will receive a gift. Contact Wendy 0277748914 for entries and schedules.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Gisborne RSA Combined Services Commemoration: A march from 10.50am led by the City of Gisborne Highland Pipe Band from Plumbing World to the RSA club rooms where a short service and wreath-laying will be held, followed by a flypast by Gisborne Aero Club and the Darton Field Aviation Trust.

Regular events

MONDAYS

The 500 Card Club: Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 1pm-4pm, $3. Ph Tony (06)8633468.

Fun Dancing Gisborne: Modern sequence and social Ballroom. St Andrew’s Church hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $7. Contact Kev or Isabel (06)8670074 or 0211812414.

Gisborne Choral Society: New choir members welcome at the GCS’s regular practice. St Andrew’s church from 7pm.

Gisborne Orchestra rehearsals: Gisborne Intermediate School, 7.30pm-9pm. New players welcome. Contact Jill 021756364 or email gisborneorchestra@gmail.com

Badminton Social Morning Club: 9am-11am, Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, $5. Contact Leslie 0274156872.

Badminton Summer Club: 7pm-9pm until December 15. Cost $120 sub or $10 per night; Junior players Year 11 plus - $100 sub or $8 per night. Contact Geoff 0276568222

City of Gisborne Highland Pipe Band: Learn to play the pipes or drums. Learners and experienced players welcome. Learners start at 6.30pm, seniors 7.30pm-8.30pm. The Bandroom, 200 Childers Rd. For further information, ph/text 0274874480. Every Monday except public holidays.

TUESDAYS

Sun City Spinners: Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 9am-11.30am, fees apply. Contact Dale (06)8675083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz

He Kākano: Popular sing-along baby session for Under-2s. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30pm-7.30pm. Contact Kerry 0211024890.

Hāpu Māmā Aqua Class: Keeping mums-to-be comfortably active while puku and pēpi are supported by the water. Kiwa Pools, 6.30pm-7.15pm.

Badminton Gisborne Pinoy Smashers: 6pm - 9pm, Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd. Contact Alfred 0273072318.

WEDNESDAYS

Badminton: Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, junior age groups – Kiwi Shots (Years 3-6), 3.30pm-4.30pm, $10; Mid Shots (Years 7-8), 4.45pm-5.45pm, $10; Hot Shots (Years 9-13), 6pm-7.30pm, $12. Badminton Centre, 154 Roebuck Rd. Contact Geoff 0276568222.

Fifties Forward low-impact aerobics: YMCA, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am. First class is free, otherwise $2.

Mainly Music: A fun music group for preschoolers. St Andrew’s Church community centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/family. Contact Trish (06)8672789 or (06)8685513.

Gisborne Concert Band: 6.30pm-8pm, the Bandroom, 200 Childers Rd. If you play brass, woodwind or percussion, come and join. New musicians welcome.

THURSDAYS

Te Pihinga/Little Sprouts: A fun sing-along and story time for 2 to 5-year-olds. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 9.30am, free.

Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6pm-8pm. Contact Kerry 0211024890.

Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice: Social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $5. Contact Pat 0210497148.

Badminton Thursday morning casual group: 9am-11am, Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd. Inquiries to eastland.association@gmail.com

FRIDAYS

Friday Stairs Workout: Meet at the lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill, 5.55am, workout 6am-6.40am.

Rangatahi Film-making Programme: Free programme for rangatahi interested in learning film-making and production skills. Every Friday to December 12. 9am-5pm, Rāngai, 235 Gladstone Rd. Ph 0212222571 or email www.rangai.nz

Bowls, burgers & bevvies at Poverty Bay Bowling Club: Keen to give bowls a go? Get along to Poverty Bay Bowling Club for an evening of social bowls, music and burgers. 5pm-7pm. 111 Ormond Rd.

SATURDAYS

Gisborne Farmers’ Market: A variety of fresh and prepared goods from local farmers and growers as we welcome spring. Corner Stout St and Fitzherbert St, 9.30am-12.30pm.

Gisborne Parkrun: Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, beach end of Grey St, 7.45am-10am. Register at parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/

Pilates with Tilly: Tone, sculpt and flow. Saturdays and Sundays, 8am-9am. The Space, Yoga Coast Plus, 46 Makorori Beach Rd. Ph 0273311032 to book.

Tairāwhiti Coffin Club: BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am-10am. Details at tairawhiticc@gmail.com

Tennis for all: Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2pm-4pm. For more information ph (06)8625741 or (06)8625856.

SUNDAYS

Gisborne Walkers Club: 8am, meet at Mitre 10, 24 Derby St. Text 0278902224 for more info.

Silent Flute Taijiquan: Movement lab for life. Free one-hour Tai Chi Chuan (Mandarin) Taijiquan (Cantonese) class open to everyone. 1pm-2pm, Botanical Gardens. Text 0210490722 to confirm location.

Dharma Practice and Meditation: Lama Damchoe leads dharma practice and meditation, followed by a shared lunch. 10am, Palpung Kagyu Samten Choling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 31 James St. All welcome.

Sunset Yoga: Beginner-friendly yoga flow overlooking Makorori Beach, finishing with tea at sunset. Small class sizes. 4.30pm-6pm. Contact Zoey 02102967107.

The Mexican at Smash Palace: Enjoy some tasty dishes and wash them down with a cold beer or a margarita. 5pm-8pm. Smash Palace Bar, 24 Banks St.

SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS

Lions Express Train Rides: Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Drive, 11am-3pm weather permitting, $2.

Bottomless Brunch at Sidura Wine Bar: Enjoy two-hour brunch bookings at the CBD’s coolest wine bar. Saturday and Sunday, 16 Peel St, 10am-2pm.

EACH WEEK

Mahjong Club (Mon and Thurs): Gisborne Town and Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Contact Margaret (06)8630144.

Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs and Sat): Corner Parkinson and Innes Sts, Sat 9am-3pm, Tues and Thurs 9am–2pm. Details phone/text 0224650396.

Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues and Sun): Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am–3pm, $5 adults, Under-12s free.

FORTNIGHTLY

Lego Club for ages 5-17: H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 3.30pm-5pm, free. Go to www.gpl.govt.nz for full details.

Gisborne Country Music Club (1st and 3rd Sundays): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 children. Contact Flo (06) 8677637, 0274946979 or email flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz

Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd and 4th Saturdays and last Thursday): Green shed opposite Enterprise Aquatic Centre carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am to about noon. Contact Bill 0274507719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com

MONTHLY

Gizzy Monthly Market (1st Saturday): Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm, weather permitting.

Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (1st Sunday): Behind the courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30am-11am.

Crop Swap (1st Sunday): Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School carpark, 137 Main Rd, 2pm-3pm.

Irish Music Session (1st Sunday): The Rivers restaurant, 4pm-6pm. Marty 0210557685.

Gisborne Floral Art Club (1st Monday): Waverley St hall, 9.30am-11.30am; (3rd Wednesday) Kahutia Bowling Club, 7pm.

Poverty Bay Blues Night (1st Tuesday): Dome Cinema, Poverty Bay Club, 6pm doors open, 7pm gig. $10 door sales, Blues Club members free, R18.

Ulysses Motorcycle Club (1st Tuesday): Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm. Contact Chris 0274602430.

Gisborne Friendship Group – formerly Gisborne Combined Club (1st Wednesday): For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5, includes morning tea. Register with Noelene (06) 8684473 or Dianne (06) 8674294.

U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday): Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. House of Breakthrough, cnr Lytton Rd and Ormond Rd, 9.30am, $2 at the door. Contact Diane 0274441073.

Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (1st Friday): CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm. Contact Moira 0274576923.

Prostate Support Group (2nd Tuesday): Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm. Inquiries to 0210634515.

The Country Garden Club (2nd Tuesday): Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2. Contact Katrine (06)8672427.

Gisborne Proactive Club (3rd Wednesday): Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting. Contact Malcolm (06)8672591 or 0272402590.

Gisborne Camera Club (3rd Thursday): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details at gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com

Gisborne Sceptic Group (3rd Sunday): 11am. Details/venue (06)8673715 or (06)8677122.

Te Hāpara Garden and Floral Art Club (4th Tuesday): Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, 2pm.

First City Toastmasters (1st and 3rd Tuesday): Become a confident speaker and leader. Adult Literacy Rooms, 1st Floor, 100 Grey St, Gisborne, 6.15pm. Contact Helen 0221945671.

