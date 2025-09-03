Gisborne Printmakers present the exhibition of the Print Council of Aotearoa New Zealand: 9.30am-3.30pm, Lysnar House Studios, behind the museum, Stout St.

2nd Annual Mushroom Ball: A line-up of DJs playing electronic music will take you on a psychedelic, sensory journey featuring things that glow, move, tickle the senses, make your body groove and your eyeballs tingle. Dress-up is not only encouraged but expected. Smash Palace Bar, 24 Banks St. Hard-copy tickets from Smash Palace or on Eventfinda.

Sunday

Harriers Trail Run, Puriri Farm: Manutūkē Trail Run. A fun, family morning out with distances for all abilities. The club’s sixth run of the season and another new one. 9.15 am registration, 10am start. 56 Rakaukaka Rd, Manutūkē. Free for club members. Short course free for everyone. Adults $15, youth (7–19) $10.

Leather and copper workshop: A full day exploring the old crafts of leather and copper. Under the guidance of Fern and Parris, you’ll have the chance to beat copper into shape, dabble in leathercraft or even create something that combines both mediums. $140 per person. 10am-4pm, Whimsical Workshop, 20 Steele Rd. To book, go to fernreidnz@gmail.com.

Crop Swap Sundays: Gather up your produce – everyone is welcome. 2pm-3.30pm. Makaraka School carpark, 137 Main Rd South.

Sunday Drive, Vinyl Open Session: Ease into your Sunday with smooth spins and good vibes. 3pm-5pm, Smash Palace Bar, 24 Banks St.

The Wrestler – film. Mickey Rourke delivers a career-defining performance as an aging wrestler facing life, love and a comeback in this must-see movie this Father’s Day. 6.30pm-8pm. Dome Cinema and Bar, 38 Childers Rd. To book, text movie and number of people to 0275902117.

Monday

Gisborne Choral Society: New choir members welcome as the GCS resumes regular practice after the winter break. St Andrew’s Church from 7pm.

City of Gisborne Highland Pipe Band: Learn to play the pipes or drums. Learners and experienced players welcome. Learners start at 6.30pm, seniors 7.30pm-8.30pm. The Bandroom, 200 Childers Rd. For further information, phone/text 0274874480. Every Monday except public holidays.

Thursday, September 11

Your Health, Your Power: An evening with Dr Tracey Clissold. Celebrated for her work in bone health for women, the former Gisborne woman will speak about her expertise in this field. 6.30pm-8pm. Shark Bar, Gisborne Tatapouri Sports Fishing Club. Go to eventfinda for tickets.

Doubt – A Parable: A play by John Patrick Shanley. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award, Doubt is a gripping drama that pits conviction against uncertainty in a battle of faith, trust and moral responsibility. Evolution Theatre until September 22. Tickets through Trybooking or at iSite in Grey St.

Saturday, September 13

Life Education Gisborne East Coast and Wairoa: Biennial Five Buck A Duck fundraising race on the Taruheru River. 12.30 pm. Family fun at Marina Park – a free bouncy castle, free face-painting, music, sausage sizzle and lots of spot prizes on top of the major prizes.

From Scratch: Avant-garde music ensemble From Scratch are on tour with Chamber Music New Zealand at the War Memorial Theatre. They present a multimedia programme combining film and music played on an assortment of DIY instruments. Tickets through eventfinda.

Sunday, September 28

Brass in the Park: Gisborne Civic Brass Band will give a lively performance from 12pm at the Botanical Gardens to welcome in daylight saving. Koha appreciated.

Regular events

Mondays:

The 500 Card Club: Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 1pm-4pm, $3. Phone Tony (06)8633468.

Fun Dancing Gisborne: Modern Sequence and Social Ballroom. St Andrew’s Church Hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $7. Contact Kev or Isabel (06)8670074 or 0211812414.

Gisborne Orchestra rehearsals: Gisborne Intermediate School, 7.30pm-9pm. New players welcome. Contact Jill 021756364 or email gisborneorchestra@gmail.com.

Badminton: Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, senior groups – social morning club, 9am-11am, $5. Contact Leslie 0274156872.

Gisborne Badminton Club: 7pm-9pm. Contact Kevin (06)8671416.

Tuesdays:

Sun City Spinners: Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 9am-11.30am, fees apply. Contact Dale (06)8675083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz

He Kākano: Popular sing-along baby session for under-2s. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30pm-7.30pm. Contact Kerry 0211024890.

Hāpu Māmā Aqua Class: Keeping mums-to-be comfortably active while puku and pēpi are supported by the water. Kiwa Pools, 6.30pm-7.15pm.

Badminton: Gisborne Pinoy Smashers, Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, 6pm-8pm. Contact Alfred 0273072318.

Patutahi Badminton Club: Patutahi Community Hall, 7.30pm-9.30pm. Contact Ron 0274460146.

Wednesdays:

Badminton: Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, junior age groups – Kiwi Shots (Years 3-6), 3.30pm-4.30pm, $10; Mid Shots (Years 7-8), 4.45pm-5.45pm, $10; Hot Shots (Years 9-13), 6pm-7.30pm, $12. Badminton Centre, 154 Roebuck Rd. Contact Geoff 0276568222.

Badminton: Adult coaching – basic coaching and games, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $10. Contact Hamish 0274456234.

Fifties Forward low-impact aerobics: YMCA, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am. First class is free, otherwise $2.

Mainly Music: a fun music group for preschoolers. St Andrew’s Church community centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/family. Contact Trish (06)8672789 or (06)8685513.

Gisborne Concert Band: 6.30pm-8pm, the Bandroom, 200 Childers Rd. If you play brass, woodwind or percussion, come and join. New musicians welcome.

Thursdays:

Te Pihinga/Little Sprouts: A fun sing-along and story time for 2- to 5-year-olds. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 9.30am, free.

Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6pm–8pm. Contact Kerry 0211024890.

Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice: Social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $5. Contact Pat 0210497148.

Badminton: Thursday morning casual group, Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, 9am–11am. $5. Inquiries to eastland.association@gmail.com.

Fridays:

Friday Stairs Workout: Meet at the lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill, 5.55am, workout 6am–6.40am.

Teen Writers’ Hub: Love to write? Teens are invited to join the Teen Writers’ Hub. H.B. Williams Memorial Library. Mahutonga/Southern Cross Room, 34 Bright St. Every Friday at 3.30pm during Term 3.

Rangatahi Film-making Programme: Free programme for rangatahi interested in learning film-making and production skills. Every Friday from August 1 to December 12. 9am–5pm, Rāngai, 235 Gladstone Rd. Phone 0212222571 or email www.rangai.nz.

Saturdays:

Gisborne Parkrun: Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, beach end of Grey St, 7.45am–10am. Register at parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/.

Pilates with Tilly. Tone, sculpt and flow. Saturdays and Sundays 8am-9am. The Space, Yoga Coast Plus, 46 Makorori Beach Rd. Phone 0273311032 to book.

Tairāwhiti Coffin Club: BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am–10am. Details at tairawhiticc@gmail.com.

Tennis for all: Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2pm-4pm. For more information phone (06)8625741 or (06)8625856.

Tahu After Dark: Every Saturday from 9pm, Tahu shifts gears from dinner to DJ. 40 Centennial Marine Drive. 9pm–11.20pm.

Sundays:

Sunday Funday at Reset: Pop-up classes at a reduced rate with a different teacher each week. 9am-10am. Reset Yoga Studio, Room 2, Level 2, Poverty Bay Club. 38 Childers Rd.

Gisborne Walkers Club: 8am, meet at Mitre 10, 24 Derby St. Text 0278902224 for more info.

Feminine Embodiment Class: Nourishing dance medicine, 10am-11am, Reset Studio, upstairs at Poverty Bay Club, corner of Customhouse St and Childers Rd.

Silent Flute Taijiquan: Movement lab for life. Free one-hour Tai Chi Chuan (Mandarin) Taijiquan (Cantonese) class open to everyone. 1pm-2pm, Botanical Gardens. Text 0210490722 to confirm location.

Dharma Practice and Meditation: Lama Damchoe leads dharma practice and meditation, followed by a shared lunch, 10am, Palpung Kagyu Samten Choling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 31 James St. All welcome.

Sunset Yoga: Beginner-friendly yoga flow overlooking Makorori Beach, finishing with tea at sunset. Small class sizes. 4.30pm-6pm. Contact Zoey 02102967107.

The Mexican at Smash Palace: Enjoy some tasty dishes and wash it down with a cold beer or a margarita. 5pm-8pm. Smash Palace Bar, 24 Banks St.

Saturdays and Sundays:

Lions Express Train Rides: Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Drive, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Bottomless Brunch at Sidura Wine Bar: Enjoy two-hour brunch bookings at the CBD’s coolest wine bar. Saturday and Sunday, 16 Peel St, 10am-2pm.

Each week:

Mahjong Club (Mon and Thurs): Gisborne Town and Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Contact Margaret (06)8630144.

Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs and Sat): Corner Parkinson and Innes Sts, Sat 9am-3pm, Tues and Thurs 9am–2pm. Details phone/text 0224650396.

Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues and Sun): Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am–3pm, $5 adults, Under-12s free.

Fortnightly:

Lego Club for ages 5–17: H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 3.30pm-5pm, free. Go to www.gpl.govt.nz for full details.

Gisborne Country Music Club (1st and 3rd Sundays): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 children. Contact Flo (06)8677637, 0274946979 or email flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz.

Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd and 4th Saturdays and last Thursday): Green shed opposite Enterprise Aquatic Centre carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am to about noon. Bill 0274507719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com.

Monthly:

Gizzy Monthly Market (1st Saturday): Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm, weather permitting.

Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (1st Sunday): Behind the courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30am-11am.

Crop Swap (1st Sunday): Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School carpark, 137 Main Rd, Makaraka, 2pm-3pm.

Irish Music Session (1st Sunday): The Rivers restaurant, 4pm-6pm. Marty 0210557685.

Gisborne Floral Art Club (1st Monday): Waverley St hall, 9.30am-11.30am; (3rd Wednesday) Kahutia Bowling Club, 7pm.

Poverty Bay Blues Night (1st Tuesday): Dome Cinema, Poverty Bay Club, 6pm doors open, 7pm gig. $10 door sales, Blues Club members free, R18.

Ulysses Motorcycle Club (1st Tuesday): Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm. Chris 0274602430.

Gisborne Friendship Group – formerly Gisborne Combined Club (1st Wednesday): For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5, including morning tea. Register with Noelene (06)8684473 or Dianne (06)8674294.

U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday): Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. House of Breakthrough, cnr Lytton and Ormond Rds, 9.30am, $2 at the door. Contact Diane 0274441073.

Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (1st Friday): CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, Moira 0274576923.

Prostate Support Group (2nd Tuesday): Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm. Inquiries 0210634515.

The Country Garden Club (2nd Tuesday): Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2. Katrine (06)8672427.

Gisborne Proactive Club (3rd Wednesday): Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting. Contact Malcolm (06)8672591 or 0272402590.

Gisborne Camera Club (3rd Thursday): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details at gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com.

Gisborne Sceptic Group (3rd Sunday): 11am. Details/venue (06)8673715 or (06)8677122.

Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (4th Tuesday): Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, 2pm.

First City Toastmasters (1st and 3rd Tuesday): Become a confident speaker and leader. Adult Literacy Rooms, 1st Floor, 100 Grey St, Gisborne, 6.15pm. Contact Helen 0221945671.

To include your event, email details to whatson@gisborneherald.co.nz at least a week before the event.