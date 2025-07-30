Advertisement
What’s on in Tairāwhiti this weekend

Gisborne Herald
8 mins to read

Guest cellist Callum Hall will join sister Amalia and Somi Kim as the NZTrio for a performance at Gisborne's Lawson Field Theatre on Friday.

Guest cellist Callum Hall will join sister Amalia and Somi Kim as the NZTrio for a performance at Gisborne's Lawson Field Theatre on Friday.

Friday, August 1

Dance Workshops Fundraiser: Help 98 Cents get to the World Unite Hip Hop Championships in Prague. Classes from 5pm at Musical Theatre Gisborne clubrooms, 101 Innes St. For more information go to the 98 Cents Facebook page.

NZTrio Fantastique concert: Guest cellist Callum Hall joins sister Amalia

