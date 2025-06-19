Inflatable waterpark at Kiwa Pools. Saturday, 10am–4pm. Have fun on Sunday, too.

Enjoy dinner from a range of food vendors at the river at Marina Park as part of the Matariki celebrations, 4pm-7pm.

Surge Audio presents Sweet As, drum and bass, house and garage at Smash Palace, 9pm-1am. Line-up features Nene, Maco, Xone, Johnny Roy, Cirv and Cbrem.

Sunday, June 22

Chuck Chuck Baby: a film at Dome Cinema. Set in a small town in Wales, the movie chronicles LGBTQ romance between women, 6.30pm–8.30pm.

A Trip to the Moon: a Rising Stars Secondary Production performance about young people reaching for their dreams, Evolution Theatre Company, 3pm-4.30pm.

Tuesday, June 24

Grey Gardens, Far Out Film Night, Dome Cinema and Bar, 6.30pm-8.30pm. Text name, date, movie and numbers of people to 0275902117 to book.

Saturday, 28 June

SOJOURN’s Love in the Way tour celebrating the release of their debut album. Surfing-inspired rock and reggae and more, Smash Palace Bar.

Regular events

Mondays:

• The 500 Card Club: Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 1pm-4pm, $3. Tony (06)8633468.

• Fun Dancing Gisborne – Modern Sequence and Social Ballroom: St Andrew’s Church Hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $7. Kev or Isabel (06)8670074 or 0211812414.

• Gisborne Orchestra rehearsals. Gisborne Intermediate School, 7.30pm-9pm. New players welcome. Jill 021756364 or email gisborneorchestra@gmail.com

• Badminton: Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, senior groups – social morning club, 9am-11am, $5. Leslie 0274156872.

• Gisborne Badminton Club, 7pm-9pm. Kevin (06)8671416.

Tuesdays:

• Sun City Spinners: Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 9am-11.30am, fees apply. Dale (06)8675083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz.

• He Kākano: popular sing-along baby session for under-2s. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30pm-7.30pm. Kerry 0211024890.

• Hāpu Māmā Aqua Class: focuses on keeping mums-to-be comfortably active while puku and pēpi are supported by the water. Kiwa Pools, 6.30pm-7.15pm.

• Badminton: Gisborne Pinoy Smashers, Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, 6pm-8pm. Alfred 0273072318.

• Patutahi Badminton Club, Patutahi Community Hall, 7.30pm-9.30pm. Ron 0274460146.

Wednesdays:

• Badminton: Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, junior age groups – Kiwi Shots (Years 3-6), 3.30pm-4.30pm, $10; Mid Shots (Years 7-8), 4.45pm-5.45pm, $10; Hot Shots (Years 9-13), 6pm-7.30pm, $12. Badminton Centre, 154 Roebuck Rd. Geoff 0276568222.

Adult coaching – basic coaching and games, 7.30pm to 9.30pm, $10. Hamish 0274456234.

• Fifties Forward low-impact aerobics, YMCA, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am. First class is free; otherwise, $2.

• Mainly Music: a fun music group for preschoolers. St Andrew’s Church community centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/family. Trish (06)8672789 or (06)8685513.

• Gisborne Concert Band: 6.30pm-8pm, the Bandroom, 200 Childers Rd. If you play brass, woodwind or percussion, come and join. New musicians welcome.

Thursdays:

• Te Pihinga/Little Sprouts: a fun singalong and story time for 2- to 5-year-olds. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 9.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6pm-8pm. Kerry 0211024890.

• Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice: social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $5. Pat 0210497148.

• Badminton: Thursday morning casual group, Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, 9am-11am. $5. Inquiries to eastland.association@gmail.com.

Fridays:

• Friday Stairs Workout: meet at the lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill, 5.55am, workout 6am-6.40am.

Saturdays:

• Gisborne Parkrun: Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, 280E Grey St, 7.45am-10am. Register at parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/.

• Tairāwhiti Coffin Club: BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am-10am. Details at tairawhiticc@gmail.com.

• Gisborne Farmers’ Market. A variety of fresh and prepared goods from local farmers and growers. Corner Stout and Fitzherbert Sts, 9.30am-12.30pm.

• Tennis for all: Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2pm-4pm. For more information, phone (06)8625741 or (06)8625856.

Sundays:

• Gisborne Walkers Club: 8am, meet at Mitre 10, 24 Derby St. Text 0278902224 for more info.

• Feminine Embodiment Class: nourishing dance medicine, 10am-11am, Reset Studio, upstairs at Poverty Bay Club.

• Silent Flute Taijiquan: movement lab for life. Free one-hour Tai Chi Chuan (Mandarin) Taijiquan (Cantonese) class open to everyone. 1pm-2pm, Botanical Gardens. Text 0210490722 to confirm location.

• Dharma Practice and Meditation: Lama Damchoe leads dharma practice and meditation, followed by a shared lunch, 10am, Palpung Kagyu Samten Choling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 31 James St. All welcome.

Saturdays and Sundays:

• East Coast Museum of Technology: 67 Main Rd, Makaraka, $10 adults, $5 seniors, $2 school children, under-5s free. See Facebook or go to ecmot.org.nz/.

• Lions Express Train rides: starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Drive, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Each week:

• Mahjong Club (Mon and Thurs): Gisborne Town and Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Margaret (06)8630144.

• Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs and Sat): corner Parkinson and Innes Sts, Sat 9am-3pm, Tues and Thurs 9am-2pm. Details ph/text 0224650396.

• Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues and Sun): Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am-3pm, $5 adults, under-12s free.

Fortnightly:

• Lego Club for ages 5-17: H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 3.30pm-5pm, free. See www.gpl.govt.nz for full details.

• Gisborne Country Music Club (1st and 3rd Sundays): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 children. Flo (06)8677637, 0274946979 or email flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz.

• Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd and 4th Saturdays and last Thursday): green shed opposite Enterprise Aquatic Centre carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am to about noon. Bill 0274507719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com.

Monthly:

• Gizzy Monthly Market (1st Saturday): locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm, weather permitting.

• Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (1st Sunday): behind the courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30am-11am.

• Crop Swap (1st Sunday): swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School carpark, 137 Main Rd, Makaraka, 2pm-3pm.

• Irish Music Session (1st Sunday): The Rivers restaurant, 4pm-6pm. Marty 0210557685.

• Gisborne Floral Art Club: (1st Monday) Waverley St hall, 9.30am-11.30am; (3rd Wednesday) Kahutia Bowling Club, 7pm.

• Poverty Bay Blues Night (1st Tuesday): Dome Cinema, Poverty Bay Club, 6pm doors open, 7pm gig, $10 door sales, Blues Club members free, R18.

• Ulysses Motorcycle Club (1st Tuesday): Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm. Chris 0274602430.

• Gisborne Friendship Group – formerly Gisborne Combined Club (1st Wednesday): for active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5, including morning tea. Register with Noelene (06)8684473 or Dianne (06)8674294.

• U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday): social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. House of Breakthrough, cnr Lytton and Ormond Rds, 9.30am, $2 at the door. Diane 0274441073.

• Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (1st Friday): CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, Moira 0274576923.

• Prostate Support Group (2nd Tuesday): Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm. Inquiries 0210634515.

• The Country Garden Club (2nd Tuesday): Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2. Katrine (06)8672427.

• Gisborne Proactive Club (3rd Wednesday): retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting. Malcolm (06)8672591 or 0272402590.

• Gisborne Camera Club (3rd Thursday): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details at gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com.

• Gisborne Sceptic Group (3rd Sunday): 11am. Details/venue (06)8673715 or (06)8677122.

• Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (4th Tuesday): Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, 2pm.

• First City Toastmasters: Become a confident speaker and leader (1st and 3rd Tuesday). Adult Literacy Rooms, 1st Floor, 100 Grey St, Gisborne, 6.15pm. Helen 0221945671.

To include your event, email details to whatson@gisborneherald.co.nz at least a week before the event.