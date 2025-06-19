Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald

What’s happening in Gisborne-Tairāwhiti this Matariki holiday weekend

Gisborne Herald
7 mins to read

Tahini Bikini are playing at the Dome Bar from 8pm on Saturday. The Pōneke band's sound is described as "neo-soul funk".

Saturday, June 21

Pōneke band Tahini Bikini perform their neo-soul funk at the Dome Bar from 8pm.

Hau Kainga exhibition at Tairāwhiti Museum, until August 24, featuring the work of traditional fibre and contemporary Māori artists and sisters Michelle Kerr, Claudette Collis and Fiona Collis.

Celebrate the changing of the

