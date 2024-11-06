A purpose-built building for a fire truck was made by the community and the Waikohu Lodge 261 on land donated by Ernie Smith, publican of the Oil Springs Tavern, who became fire chief.

The building was formally opened on November 15, 1981.

The fire brigade and building were taken on by the New Zealand Fire Service as an auxiliary to Te Karaka brigade. The first female fire chief for Whatatutu, Hiki Chambers, signed the formal handover from Waikohu County Council to the NZ Fire Service.

The Whatatutu fire brigade building was formally opened on November 3, 1981. Photo / Sally Cale

The number of members in the brigade has fluctuated strongly over the years.

A low of three crew members in 2006 raised fears the station would have to shut down until a community plea went out and that number doubled to seven.

The longest-serving volunteer at the station is Tipi Ruru with over 40 years of experience across various brigades.

Kevin and Sally Cale have volunteered with Whatatutu for over 19 years.

The Whatatutu fire brigade continued its work supporting the community and Te Karaka brigade until it became a stand-alone station in 2017 after Fire and Emergency New Zealand was formally established

Sally Cale said Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023 highlighted the need for more local crew.

“Out of the crew of four, only one was able to respond and help the community as two crew were affected by [the] loss of access due to [a] bridge washed away or flooding of their home and the third member [was] on [the] night shift with frontline ambulance in town.”

Six more crew members joined afterwards – three operational crew and three in operational support.

“We need five on board the truck – a driver, pump operator and three in the back, or up to four,” Cale said.

They hoped to get a newer truck handed down possibly later this year, she said.

Former fire chief Peter Clarke left the role in December last year, as the destruction of Mangatai Bridge on Te Kowhai Rd during the cyclone meant it was difficult for him to safely cross the river while responding to fire calls.

Cale became the new brigade leader and worked hard to keep it going after the cyclone.

She trained those coming through in all aspects of operational firefighting, with assistance from volunteer support officers based at Gisborne Fire Station.