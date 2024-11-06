Pictured at the Mangatu Marae Christmas Community Day 2023 are Whatatutu Fire Brigade volunteers, from left, Sally Cale (brigade leader), Tipi Ruru, Patrick Pari and Kayne Huriwai. Absent: Evelyn and Tim Brown, Mikaere and Geoff Pari, and Kevin Cale. Photo / Fenz
Whatatutu volunteer fire brigade will celebrate its milestone 50th anniversary with a free open day this weekend.
Attendees can enjoy a barbecue and coffee from the coffee cart, as well as giveaways and prizes at the Whatatutu Fire Station on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.
Brigade leader and senior firefighter Sally Cale, in a statement, said there would be fire safety tips for the whānau, a mini firefighter combat challenge, the opportunity to explore the fire truck, a fire alarm installation race, a kitchen fire demonstration and a chat with the firefighters to find out how “you can be a part of something awesome” and join the crew.
There will also be limited edition commemorative coins or polo shirts available to purchase.
The brigade was formed in 1974. It first operated under Waikohu County Council from the Sheepfarmers building in Whatatutu with a trailer unit and a band of local volunteers under the leadership of Mr Rofe.
A purpose-built building for a fire truck was made by the community and the Waikohu Lodge 261 on land donated by Ernie Smith, publican of the Oil Springs Tavern, who became fire chief.
The building was formally opened on November 15, 1981.
The fire brigade and building were taken on by the New Zealand Fire Service as an auxiliary to Te Karaka brigade. The first female fire chief for Whatatutu, Hiki Chambers, signed the formal handover from Waikohu County Council to the NZ Fire Service.
The number of members in the brigade has fluctuated strongly over the years.
A low of three crew members in 2006 raised fears the station would have to shut down until a community plea went out and that number doubled to seven.
The longest-serving volunteer at the station is Tipi Ruru with over 40 years of experience across various brigades.
Kevin and Sally Cale have volunteered with Whatatutu for over 19 years.
The Whatatutu fire brigade continued its work supporting the community and Te Karaka brigade until it became a stand-alone station in 2017 after Fire and Emergency New Zealand was formally established
Sally Cale said Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023 highlighted the need for more local crew.
“Out of the crew of four, only one was able to respond and help the community as two crew were affected by [the] loss of access due to [a] bridge washed away or flooding of their home and the third member [was] on [the] night shift with frontline ambulance in town.”
Six more crew members joined afterwards – three operational crew and three in operational support.
“We need five on board the truck – a driver, pump operator and three in the back, or up to four,” Cale said.
They hoped to get a newer truck handed down possibly later this year, she said.