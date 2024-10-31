Advertisement
Westpac trials new service in Wairoa

By Wynsley Wrigley
NZ Herald·
Westpac community banker Missy Atkins is based in Wairoa every second Tuesday to assist customers with general banking inquiries. The trial service lasts until December 17.

Westpac has returned its banking services to Wairoa in the form of its former local branch bank manager Missy Atkins.

Atkins is working as a community banker at the Heartland Service Centre 9am to 3pm every second Tuesday until December 17.

The experienced bank officer can assist customers with general banking inquiries, including online banking, the Westpac One app, opening accounts, managing power of attorneys, fraud and scam queries.

Atkins can also help with lending queries, working with Gisborne branch manager Derek Craven to progress those.

“She’ll be able to support customers with general banking queries as well as lending applications. She’ll keep in close contact with Derek and the Gisborne team,” a Westpac spokeswoman said.

“She won’t be able to help with cash services, but the Westpac Smart ATM is just nearby for that and she can help people to use it if necessary.

“Following the trial, we’ll then look at how it’s gone, consider any feedback and then determine whether the demand is there to continue the service.”


