Weekend events: Power Ballads, film, brass band and more

Gisborne Herald
Patrons have the chance to emulate the likes of Eddie Vedder from Pearl Jam at the Power Ballads event being held at Smash Palace on Saturday. Photo / Lana Andelane

Saturday, June 7

Power Ballads: Test your vocal skills and play air guitar for prizes. Get your Even Flow on with songs from Pearl Jam, Creed, Bon Jovi, Skid Row, Guns N’ Roses and more. Smash Palace from 8pm.

La Cocina: Screening at the Dome Cinema and Bar. Bookings

