Sunday, June 8

Gisborne Civic Brass Band: Performing on Sunday at St Andrew’s Church at 2pm. Entry by koha, which goes towards charities.

Gisborne Tramping Club walk: Matawai Station, 8am–6pm, great views, good fitness and boots needed. Car pooling is $15. Contact Gillian 0276456880.

Sunset Yoga: Beginner yoga session from 4.30pm, overlooking Makorori Beach and finishing with tea at sunset. Small class sizes, so bookings are essential. Call Zoey 02102967107, 46 Makorori Beach Rd.

The Mexican at Smash Palace: Enjoy tasty Mexican cuisine and wash it down with a cold beer or margarita.

Coming up

Monday, June 9 to Thursday, June 19

HB Williams Memorial Library, Matariki Week, Matariki Storytime for Kids with Liam on Monday at 3pm, plus a range of other events.

Tuesday, June 10

Pub Choir Gisborne: Learn a new song and other popular songs. Smash Palace, 6pm–7.30pm. Free to take part in; koha appreciated.

Thursday, June 12

Shot Bro! Confessions Of A Depressed Bullet: Actor Rob Mokaraka tells his story with a focus on mental health and preventing suicide. Tauawhi Men’s Centre, 71 Peel St, 4pm–6pm.

Saturday, June 14

The Band with No Name becomes Ahimanu. Performing at the Dome Bar from 7.30pm.

Sunday, June 15

Holly Cookie Baker: The Australian contemporary folk singer/songwriter is heading to Smash Palace as part of her Where Do You Go in Winter Tour. Limited tickets.

Saturday, June 21

Tahini Bikini: Pōneke band play their neo-soul funk at the Dome Bar from 8pm.

Regular events

Mondays:

• The 500 Card Club: Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 1pm-4pm, $3. Tony (06)8633468.

• Fun Dancing Gisborne – Modern Sequence and Social Ballroom: St Andrew’s Church Hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $7. Kev or Isabel (06)8670074 or 0211812414.

• Gisborne Orchestra rehearsals. Gisborne Intermediate School, 7.30pm-9pm. New players welcome. Jill 021756364 or email gisborneorchestra@gmail.com

• Badminton: Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, senior groups – social morning club, 9am-11am, $5. Leslie 0274156872.

Gisborne Badminton Club, 7pm-9pm. Kevin (06)8671416.

Tuesdays:

• Sun City Spinners: Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 9am-11.30am, fees apply. Dale (06)8675083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz

• He Kākano: Popular singalong baby session for under-2s. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30pm-7.30pm. Kerry 0211024890.

• Hāpu Māmā Aqua Class: Focuses on keeping mums-to-be comfortably active while puku and pēpi are supported by the water. Kiwa Pools, 6.30pm-7.15pm.

• Badminton: Gisborne Pinoy Smashers, Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, 6pm-8pm. Alfred 0273072318.

• Patutahi Badminton Club, Patutahi community hall, 7.30pm-9.30pm. Ron 0274460146.

Wednesdays:

• Badminton: Badminton centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, junior age groups – Kiwi Shots (Years 3-6), 3.30pm-4.30pm, $10; Mid Shots (Years 7-8), 4.45pm-5.45pm, $10; Hot Shots (Years 9-13), 6pm-7.30pm, $12. Badminton Centre, 154 Roebuck Rd. Geoff 0276568222.

Adult coaching – basic coaching and games, 7.30pm to 9.30pm, $10. Hamish 0274456234.

• Fifties Forward low-impact aerobics, YMCA, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am. First class free, otherwise $2.

• Mainly Music: A fun music group for preschoolers. St Andrew’s Church community centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/family. Trish (06)8672789 or (06)8685513.

• Gisborne Concert Band: 6.30pm-8pm, the Bandroom, 200 Childers Rd. If you play brass, woodwind or percussion, come and join. New musicians welcome.

Thursdays:

• Te Pihinga/Little Sprouts: Fun singalong and story time for 2-to-5-year-olds. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 9.30am, free.

• Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6pm-8pm. Kerry 0211024890.

• Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice: Social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $5. Pat 0210497148.

• Badminton: Thursday morning casual group, Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, 9am-11am. $5. Inquiries to eastland.association@gmail.com

Fridays:

• Friday Stairs Workout: Lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill 5.55am, workout 6am-6.40am.

Saturdays:

• Gisborne Parkrun: Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, 280E Grey St, 7.45am-10am. Register at parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/

• Tairāwhiti Coffin Club: BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am-10am. Details at tairawhiticc@gmail.com

• Gisborne Farmers’ Market. A variety of fresh and prepared goods from local farmers and growers. Corner Stout and Fitzherbert Sts, 9.30am-12.30pm.

• Tennis for all: Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2pm-4pm. For more information ph (06)8625741 or (06)8625856.

Sundays:

• Gisborne Walkers Club: 8am, meet at Mitre 10, 24 Derby St. Text 0278902224 for more info.

• Feminine Embodiment Class: Nourishing dance medicine, 10am-11am, Reset Studio, upstairs at Poverty Bay Club.

• Silent Flute Taijiquan: Movement lab for life. Free one-hour Tai Chi Chuan (Mandarin) Taijiquan (Cantonese) class open to everyone. 1pm-2pm, Botanical Gardens. Text 0210490722 to confirm location.

• Dharma Practice and Meditation: Lama Damchoe leads dharma practice and meditation, followed by a shared lunch, 10am, Palpung Kagyu Samten Choling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 31 James St. All welcome.

Saturdays and Sundays:

• East Coast Museum of Technology: 67 Main Rd, Makaraka, $10 adults, $5 seniors, $2 school children, under-5s free. See Facebook or go to ecmot.org.nz/

• Lions Express Train rides: Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Drive, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Each week:

• Mahjong Club (Mon and Thurs): Gisborne Town and Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Margaret (06)8630144.

• Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs and Sat): Corner Parkinson and Innes streets, Sat 9am-3pm, Tues and Thurs 9am-2pm. Details ph/text 0224650396.

• Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues and Sun): Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am-3pm, $5 adults, Under-12s free.

Fortnightly:

• Lego Club for ages 5-17: H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 3.30pm-5pm, free. See www.gpl.govt.nz for full details.

• Gisborne Country Music Club (1st and 3rd Sundays): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 children. Flo (06)8677637, 0274946979 or email flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz

• Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd and 4th Saturdays and last Thursday): Green shed opposite Enterprise Aquatic Centre carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am to about 12pm. Bill 0274507719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com

Monthly:

• Gizzy Monthly Market (1st Saturday): Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm, weather permitting.

• Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (1st Sunday): Behind the courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30am-11am.

• Crop Swap (1st Sunday): Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School carpark, 137 Main Rd, Makaraka, 2pm-3pm.

• Irish Music Session (1st Sunday): The Rivers restaurant, 4pm-6pm. Marty 0210557685.

• Gisborne Floral Art Club: (1st Monday) Waverley St hall, 9.30am-11.30am; (3rd Wednesday) Kahutia Bowling Club, 7pm.

• Poverty Bay Blues Night (1st Tuesday): Dome Cinema, Poverty Bay Club, 6pm doors open, 7pm gig, $10 door sales, Blues Club members free, R18.

• Ulysses Motorcycle Club (1st Tuesday): Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm. Chris 0274602430.

• Gisborne Friendship Group – formerly Gisborne Combined Club (1st Wednesday): For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5, including morning tea. Register with Noelene (06)8684473 or Dianne (06)8674294.

• U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday): Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. House of Breakthrough, cnr Lytton Rd and Ormond Rd, 9.30am, $2 at door. Diane 0274441073.

• Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (1st Friday): CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, Moira 0274576923.

• Prostate Support Group (2nd Tuesday): Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm. Inquiries 0210634515.

• The Country Garden Club (2nd Tuesday): Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2. Katrine (06)8672427.

• Gisborne Proactive Club (3rd Wednesday): Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting. Malcolm (06)8672591 or 0272402590.

• Gisborne Camera Club (3rd Thursday): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details at gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com

• Gisborne Sceptic Group (3rd Sunday): 11am. Details/venue (06)8673715 or (06)8677122.

• Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (4th Tuesday): Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, 2pm.

• First City Toastmasters: Become a confident speaker and leader (1st and 3rd Tuesday). Adult Literacy Rooms, 1st Floor, 100 Grey St, Gisborne, 6.15pm. Helen 0221945671.

To include your event, email details to whatson@gisborneherald.co.nz at least a week before the event.