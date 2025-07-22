Advertisement
Waituhi landlord ordered to pay $3727 after leaving multiple items at property

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

The Tenancy Tribunal ordered a Waituhi landlord to pay his former tenant $3727. Photo / NZME

A former tenant of a Waituhi property has been awarded more than $3700 after the Tenancy Tribunal was told the landlord left multiple items at the property, and the home had insulation issues.

The tenant’s name was suppressed by tribunal adjudicator C Price.

The landlord was Norm Ngaira, acting

