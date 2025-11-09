QRS training officer Nadia White, pictured holding the New Zealand Civil Contractors Hawke's Bay East Coast Training Company of the Year award, presented on Friday. She has played a key role in supporting staff through training opportunities over the past two years, according to QRS. Photo / Quality Roading Services

Wairoa company Quality Roading and Services recognised with two civil contractor awards

Wairoa company Quality Roading and Services has been recognised with two awards for construction excellence and staff development.

The regional Civil Contractors New Zealand Awards were presented at a formal awards dinner in Hastings on Friday.

Quality Roading and Services (QRS) won the New Zealand Civil Contractors Hawke’s Bay East Coast Training Company of the Year award and the Construction Excellence Award for a project valued from $1 million to $3m.

QRS chief executive Jeremy Harker said the combination of awards reflected the company’s dual “commitment to upskilling local staff while supplying exceptional project management and civil works for clients”.

“I’m really proud of the whole team at QRS for striving to be better every day,” Harker said.