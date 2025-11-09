Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald

Wairoa company Quality Roading and Services recognised with two civil contractor awards

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

QRS training officer Nadia White, pictured holding the New Zealand Civil Contractors Hawke's Bay East Coast Training Company of the Year award, presented on Friday. She has played a key role in supporting staff through training opportunities over the past two years, according to QRS. Photo / Quality Roading Services

Wairoa company Quality Roading and Services has been recognised with two awards for construction excellence and staff development.

The regional Civil Contractors New Zealand Awards were presented at a formal awards dinner in Hastings on Friday.

Quality Roading and Services (QRS) won the New Zealand Civil Contractors Hawke’s Bay East

