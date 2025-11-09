QRS training officer Nadia White, pictured holding the New Zealand Civil Contractors Hawke's Bay East Coast Training Company of the Year award, presented on Friday. She has played a key role in supporting staff through training opportunities over the past two years, according to QRS. Photo / Quality Roading Services
Wairoa company Quality Roading and Services has been recognised with two awards for construction excellence and staff development.
The regional Civil Contractors New Zealand Awards were presented at a formal awards dinner in Hastings on Friday.
Quality Roading and Services (QRS) won the New Zealand Civil Contractors Hawke’s Bay EastCoast Training Company of the Year award and the Construction Excellence Award for a project valued from $1 million to $3m.
QRS chief executive Jeremy Harker said the combination of awards reflected the company’s dual “commitment to upskilling local staff while supplying exceptional project management and civil works for clients”.
“I’m really proud of the whole team at QRS for striving to be better every day,” Harker said.
A statement from the company said each staff member had an individualised training plan which allowed them to acquire new skills, increase their contribution to the company and build self-esteem.
“In the past 12 months, just over half a million dollars was spent on training. Staff had the chance to expand on their operating skills, learn more about leadership, earn licences and graduate with Level 4 to 6 qualifications in a range of civil trades areas of expertise,” the statement said.
“Then, this year, the Ministry of Māori Development, Te Puni Kōkiri, invested in the company, allowing QRS to roll out 70 courses targeted at staff across many areas of the business.”
People and capability manager Peter Wairau said the company’s focus on leadership training was key to securing the funding.
“Given the high percentage of Māori at QRS and in our community, opportunities in leadership or decision-making roles help influence culture, recruitment and policies in ways that open doors for everyone,” Wairau said.
According to Te Puni Kōkiri, the QRS workforce is 75% Māori.
The construction excellence award recognised QRS’s work reconstructing a section of Mangapoike Rd damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023.
Mangapoike Rd winds through steep hill country alongside the Mangapoike River. For much of its length, the road is unsealed, serving farmers, forestry operations and rural residents.
Parts of the route were left dangerously unstable after Cyclone Gabrielle, prompting Wairoa District Council to invest just over $1m in vital repairs.
“Over 10 months in 2025, QRS led the rebuild, constructing a new Redi-Rock retaining wall to stabilise the 12-metre-high bank with a 50-degree gradient on rain-soaked unstable ground,” the company said.
“Open communication between QRS, engineers WSP and Wairoa District Council underpinned the project’s success, and despite the technical challenges and harsh environment, the team delivered a safe, stable and cost-effective solution.”