Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) has appointed Wairoa local Sue Wilson as the first “ConnectHER” towards improving access to support services for rural women and their families.

The ConnectHER initiative, funded by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), is aimed at helping rural communities better connect with government and non-government services, and will be trialled in the Wairoa/Tairāwhiti and Southland regions.

“Sue brings a wealth of local knowledge and experience to the role,” RWNZ said. “Sue is pivotal to the work of the Wairoa Community Development Trust and is a past manager of the Wairoa A&P Society.”

Wilson said: “It can be challenging to access face-to-face services in rural communities. Distance from larger towns and cities, and poor connectivity, often compound the issue.

“The ConnectHER programme aims to overcome some of these challenges by connecting women and families in need with the most appropriate service provider.”