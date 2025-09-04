Advertisement
Wairoa community champion Sue Wilson appointed rural ‘ConnectHER’

Gisborne Herald
Wairoa local Sue Wilson has been appointed the first ConnectHER by Rural Women New Zealand. Her role is to help rural women and their families access support when they need it.

Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) has appointed Wairoa local Sue Wilson as the first “ConnectHER” towards improving access to support services for rural women and their families.

The ConnectHER initiative, funded by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), is aimed at helping rural communities better connect with government and non-government

