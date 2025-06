A slip closed SH2 between Matawai and Waioeka overnight, preventing the delivery of papers to Gisborne. Photo / NZTA

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A slip closed SH2 between Matawai and Waioeka overnight, preventing the delivery of papers to Gisborne. Photo / NZTA

Slips along State Highway 2 between Gisborne and Ōpōtiki have prevented the delivery of the Thursday edition of the Gisborne Herald newspaper.

Subscribers will receive today’s and Friday papers on Friday.

Subscribers can still access the Gisborne Herald’s digital edition here: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/e-editions/

NZ Transport Agency posted on its journey planner at 7.20am that a slip had closed Waioeka Rd, State Highway 2, in both directions.