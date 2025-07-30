Advertisement
Waimana Gorge SH2 flooding prevents Gisborne Herald Thursday paper delivery

Gisborne Herald
Quick Read

Flooding between Taneatua to Kutarere (Waimana Gorge) on SH2 has closed the road since Wednesday, preventing the delivery of papers to Gisborne. Photo / NZTA

Flooding in Waimana Gorge, on State Highway 2 between Gisborne and Tauranga, has prevented the delivery of the Thursday edition of the Gisborne Herald newspaper.

Subscribers will receive today’s and Friday’s papers on Friday.

Subscribers can still access the Gisborne Herald’s digital edition here: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/e-editions/

