Panels at the Auckland War Museum name all New Zealand military personnel killed while serving their country.
Other panels installed for the same purpose are blank, Combined Services Day guest speaker Desmond Omundsen said at a commemorative parade and wreath-laying service held outside the Gisborne RSA at 11am on Sunday.
“Let’s hope those empty panels at the Auckland War Museum remain empty and never get filled,” said Omundsen.
Gisborne RSA executive management board member Paul Bayly said he was pleased with the diversity of those who took part in the service.
Combined Services Day not only honoured those who’ve served with the Army, Navy and Air Force, but also emergency personnel such as police officers and New Zealand Fire and Emergency and Hato Hone St John responders.