New parking signs are now in place on Lowe St between Gladstone Rd and Childers Rd after parking meters were vandalised. Photo / Murray Robertson

New parking signs are now in place on Lowe St between Gladstone Rd and Childers Rd after parking meters were vandalised. Photo / Murray Robertson

There is now less space for vehicles in Gisborne’s city centre to park for free all day.

Free all-day parking in Lowe St between Gladstone Rd and Childers Rd in Gisborne came to an end this week and the council has indicated it will address issues in at least one other city car park where vehicles can park freely all day.

There appeared to be no parking meters or no time-limit signage in that section of Lowe St for months prior to this week.

On Tuesday, contractors put up 120-minute parking limit signs that now cover that part of Lowe St.

“The parking meter there was vandalised and we are still working on a replacement,” the council said.