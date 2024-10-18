The book challenges modern psychiatry to explain and say if things are a psychotic episode or spiritual experience.
“Scientifically they can tell what a psychotic episode is, but anything outside of that has to be a spiritual experience,” he said.
Niania said there were risks that came with people not understanding spiritual experiences.
“A risk is that our people continue to be misdiagnosed with mental illness when they’re unaware that it’s possibly a spiritual experience. Now there is a book about it for people to understand. I hope people take away a level of understanding and tolerance after reading the book.”
Niania said the book could reach multiple audiences, but he particularly hoped those in clinical and psychological fields would come to understand more through it.
He also hoped it would help normalise and open up discussions around spiritual experiences that were not solely relegated to religion.
“Doing this mahi makes me feel like we’re stepping back into a time when we knew all these things - before colonisation. It’s not blaming colonisation. It’s ignorance and not understanding or wanting to understand ... it’s about trying to help our European counterparts understand from an indigenous world view.”
Niania was born in 1949 and is of Tuwharetoa, Ngāti Kahungunu and Tūhoe descent. He was adopted into the Niania whānau in Tiniroto, just outside of Gisborne. He was raised by his kuia, Te Awhimate Niania, who noticed that he displayed spiritual awareness from a young age.
She kook him under her wing and helped him understand what was going on.
Beside’s Niania’s spiritual journey, he has a diverse life experiences as a shearer, fencer, scrubcutter, musician, songwriter, Māori activist and youth worker.