The tournament followed an unbeaten season for the team in Poverty Bay JAB rugby.
The players’ first shot at the New Zealand Junior Rugby Festival was cut short by Covid-19.
As an under-11 side competing at the tournament, the side were awarded the Best and Fairest Team Award before topping that achievement this year.
Coach Andrew (Traff) Trafford and manager Becs Trafford have run the side since the players originally came together in the Uawa under-6 side.
Their success is a testament to the unwavering commitment of not just the players, but also their whānau and community, Traff Trafford said.
“Many of the young athletes travel up to an hour for weekly practices and games, a commitment matched by their whānau.
“This team’s journey has been supported by their entire community, with messages of support pouring in from local sports teams, police, schools, sponsors, and past players.”
Becs Trafford said the team wanted to play their own style of rugby.
“We were immensely proud that we did it, and the boys and girls remained solid when under pressure, always giving it their very best and playing with integrity,” she said.
“We started simply as a team of kids keen to play rugby,” Traff Trafford said.
“We have ended as one big whānau. We are connected for life.”