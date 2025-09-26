The Uawa u13 side, who have enjoyed an unbeaten season in Poverty Bay JAB rugby and remained undefeated at the NZ Junior Rugby Festival played at Taupō, consisted of (front, from left) Mahaki Chambers, Leighton Aupouri, Mere Kahu Matahiki, Mere-Kaya Te Tai, Bayleigh Tuhaka, Tennesse Sinton, (middle row) Bèjhon-Maadi Kaitai, Luca Pell, Uruao Fairlie, Patrick Trafford, Raniera Morice Chambers, Drake Brown, Taonga Te Puni, Jacob Swann-Finau, Damieson Castle, Tyshon Rangiwai, (back) manager Rebecca Trafford, Nathan Vanbeelen, Eia Maaka, Natejah Rickus, Uira Reihana, Jahzyah Tawera, Lakynn Barber-Hautapu.

The Uawa u13 team have gone out in a blaze of glory, returning home undefeated in five matches at the NZ Junior Rugby Festival played at Taupō’s Owen Delany Park last weekend.

The players, most of whom have played together since they were 4 or 5, have played their last match together as they go to high school next year.

The side took out the u13 Regional Team of the Festival Award, which is judged on “the highest overall points combining performance and sportsmanship including match results and ratings from opposition and referees”.

The event, featuring u10, u11, u12 and u13 competitions, is the country’s biggest junior rugby event, featuring 130 teams, 2000 players and 62 clubs from all over New Zealand.

Uawa defeated Wakatipu 14-7, Paremata-Plimmerton 19-12, Tongariro 32-7, Taupō Sports 38-5 and Waitete, the club made famous by Colin Meads, by 31 to 7.