Uawa under-13 rugby team end season unbeaten at Taupō junior festival

The Uawa u13 side, who have enjoyed an unbeaten season in Poverty Bay JAB rugby and remained undefeated at the NZ Junior Rugby Festival played at Taupō, consisted of (front, from left) Mahaki Chambers, Leighton Aupouri, Mere Kahu Matahiki, Mere-Kaya Te Tai, Bayleigh Tuhaka, Tennesse Sinton, (middle row) Bèjhon-Maadi Kaitai, Luca Pell, Uruao Fairlie, Patrick Trafford, Raniera Morice Chambers, Drake Brown, Taonga Te Puni, Jacob Swann-Finau, Damieson Castle, Tyshon Rangiwai, (back) manager Rebecca Trafford, Nathan Vanbeelen, Eia Maaka, Natejah Rickus, Uira Reihana, Jahzyah Tawera, Lakynn Barber-Hautapu.

The Uawa u13 team have gone out in a blaze of glory, returning home undefeated in five matches at the NZ Junior Rugby Festival played at Taupō’s Owen Delany Park last weekend.

The players, most of whom have played together since they were 4 or 5, have played their last

