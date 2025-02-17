Two people were taken to Gisborne Hospital after a crash that closed a Whāngārā intersection for over an hour at the weekend.
Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Helicopter Rescue Trust said the road closure at the Glenroy Rd intersection with State Highway 35 gave a clear landing pad for them after the helicopter was dispatched about 2pm on Saturday.
A statement from the trust said traffic delays continued after it was reopened under stop-go traffic management.
“Once on-scene the team’s onboard critical care flight paramedic assessed and treated the patient, who was flown in stable condition to Gisborne Hospital,” the statement said.
St John was notified of a motor vehicle incident on Whāngārā Rd (SH35) at 1.42pm and one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and the rescue helicopter attended.